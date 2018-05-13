Trump honors his late mother in Mother's Day video

































































































































































Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Image 1 of / 41 Caption Close Image 1 of 41 President Donald Trump is paying tribute to his late mother, Mary MacLeod, in a Mother's Day video posted to Twitter, but he does not first lady Melania Trump.



Scroll through to see the first couple over the years. less President Donald Trump is paying tribute to his late mother, Mary MacLeod, in a Mother's Day video posted to Twitter, but he does not first lady Melania Trump.



Scroll through to see the first couple over the ... more Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Image 2 of 41 Donald and Melania Trump through the years Donald Trump and Melania Knauss (born Melanija Knavs) as they pose together on the red carpet at the 18th annual Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) awards, New York, New York, June 2, 1999. less Donald and Melania Trump through the years Donald Trump and Melania Knauss (born Melanija Knavs) as they pose together on the red carpet at the 18th annual Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) awards, ... more Photo: Rose Hartman/Getty Images Image 3 of 41 Donald Trump is flanked by his date, model Melania Knausss, and Jaime Bergman at a party celebrating Playboy magazine's 45th anniversary at the Life Club. Donald Trump is flanked by his date, model Melania Knausss, and Jaime Bergman at a party celebrating Playboy magazine's 45th anniversary at the Life Club. Photo: New York Daily News Archive/NY Daily News Via Getty Images Image 4 of 41 Melanie Knauss and Donald Trump. Melanie Knauss and Donald Trump. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Sygma Via Getty Images Image 5 of 41 Donald Trump and friend Melanie Knauss are on hand at the MetroGuide launch party at Daniels. Donald Trump and friend Melanie Knauss are on hand at the MetroGuide launch party at Daniels. Photo: New York Daily News Archive/NY Daily News Via Getty Images Image 6 of 41 Donald Trump and his girlfriend Melania Knauss attend a reception before the annual White House Correspondents Dinner April 28, 2001 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump and his girlfriend Melania Knauss attend a reception before the annual White House Correspondents Dinner April 28, 2001 in Washington, DC. Photo: Karin Cooper/Getty Images Image 7 of 41 Donald Trump is flanked by Miss USA Kimberly Ann Pressler (left) and his girlfriend Melania Knauss at benefit for the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund at the Marriot Marquis Hotel. Donald Trump is flanked by Miss USA Kimberly Ann Pressler (left) and his girlfriend Melania Knauss at benefit for the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund at the Marriot Marquis Hotel. Photo: New York Daily News Archive/NY Daily News Via Getty Images Image 8 of 41 Donald Trump and Melania Knauss Donald Trump and Melania Knauss Photo: Time & Life Pictures/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images Image 9 of 41 Portrait of American real estate developer Donald Trump, his future wife, model Melania Knauss, and daughter, Tiffany, as they pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, April 2, 2000. Portrait of American real estate developer Donald Trump, his future wife, model Melania Knauss, and daughter, Tiffany, as they pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, April 2, 2000. Photo: Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images Image 10 of 41 Model Melania Knauss adhjust the bowtie of (her future husband) real estate developer Donald Trump during a New Year's Eve party at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, December 31, 2002. Model Melania Knauss adhjust the bowtie of (her future husband) real estate developer Donald Trump during a New Year's Eve party at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, December 31, 2002. Photo: Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images Image 11 of 41 Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka (left) and girlfriend Melania Knauss (right) attend the 'Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century' Costume Institute benefit gala on April 26, 2004 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York City. less Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka (left) and girlfriend Melania Knauss (right) attend the 'Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century' Costume Institute benefit gala on April 26, 2004 at ... more Photo: Evan Agostini/Getty Images Image 12 of 41 Melania Knauss is seen during the Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2005 at Bryant Park in New York City. Melania Knauss is seen during the Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2005 at Bryant Park in New York City. Photo: Bowers/Getty Images Image 13 of 41 Donald Trump, Melenia Knauss, Katrina Campins, Heidi Bressler and Omarosa Donald Trump, Melenia Knauss, Katrina Campins, Heidi Bressler and Omarosa Photo: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage For In Touch Weekly Image 14 of 41 Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, Donald Trump and Melania Trump Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, Donald Trump and Melania Trump Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage Image 15 of 41 Melania Trump attends the MET Costume Institute Gala Celebrating Chanel at the Metropolitan Museum of Art May 2, 2005 In New York City. Melania Trump attends the MET Costume Institute Gala Celebrating Chanel at the Metropolitan Museum of Art May 2, 2005 In New York City. Photo: Evan Agostini/Getty Images Image 16 of 41 Donald Trump Jr., Donald Trump, Melania Trump and baby Barron Trump Donald Trump Jr., Donald Trump, Melania Trump and baby Barron Trump Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage Image 17 of 41 Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Beth Ostrosky and Howard Stern Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Beth Ostrosky and Howard Stern Photo: James Devaney/WireImage Image 18 of 41 Donald Trump, Melania Trump and son Barron Trump attend the 17th Annual Bunny Hop at FAO Schwarz on March 11, 2008 in New York City. Donald Trump, Melania Trump and son Barron Trump attend the 17th Annual Bunny Hop at FAO Schwarz on March 11, 2008 in New York City. Photo: Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic Image 19 of 41 (L-R) Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend THE MUSEUM OF MODERN ART FILM BENEFIT Honoring BAZ LUHRMANN at Museum of Modern Art on November 10, 2008 in New York City. (L-R) Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend THE MUSEUM OF MODERN ART FILM BENEFIT Honoring BAZ LUHRMANN at Museum of Modern Art on November 10, 2008 in New York City. Photo: Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan Via Getty Images Image 20 of 41 Barron Trump and Melania Trump attend the 18th Annual Bunny Hop at FAO Schwartz on March 3, 2009 in New York City. Barron Trump and Melania Trump attend the 18th Annual Bunny Hop at FAO Schwartz on March 3, 2009 in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin/WireImage Image 21 of 41 Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump-Trump and Barron Trump attend the "The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life" book launch celebration at Trump Tower on October 14, 2009 in New York City. Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump-Trump and Barron Trump attend the "The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life" book launch celebration at Trump Tower on October 14, 2009 in New York City. Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Image 22 of 41 Donald and Melania Trump were guests on "THE VIEW," Friday, April 23, 2010 (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, ET) airing on the ABC Television Network. Donald and Melania Trump were guests on "THE VIEW," Friday, April 23, 2010 (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, ET) airing on the ABC Television Network. Photo: Donna Svennevik/ABC Via Getty Images Image 23 of 41 (L-R) Producer Brian Grazer, Donald Trump, Director Brett Ratner, Melania Trump and Sean 'Diddy' Combs attend the world premiere of "Tower Heist" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on October 24, 2011 in New York City. (L-R) Producer Brian Grazer, Donald Trump, Director Brett Ratner, Melania Trump and Sean 'Diddy' Combs attend the world premiere of "Tower Heist" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on October 24, 2011 in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic Image 24 of 41 Donald Trump, Barron Trump and Melania Trump attends Trump Invitational Grand Prix Mar-a-Lago Club at The Mar-a-Largo Club on January 4, 2015 in Palm Beach, Florida. Donald Trump, Barron Trump and Melania Trump attends Trump Invitational Grand Prix Mar-a-Lago Club at The Mar-a-Largo Club on January 4, 2015 in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images Image 25 of 41 Donald Trump and Melania Trump attend the 2016 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2016 in New York City. Donald Trump and Melania Trump attend the 2016 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2016 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Image 26 of 41 American real estate developer and presidential candidate Donald Trump (center left) and his running mate, Indiana Governor and vice-presidential candidate Mike Pence (center right), along with their families, during the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016. Pictured are, from left, Eric Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump, Trump and Pence, and the latter's wife Karen Pence and their daughter Charlotte, and couple, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. less American real estate developer and presidential candidate Donald Trump (center left) and his running mate, Indiana Governor and vice-presidential candidate Mike Pence (center right), along with their families, ... more Photo: David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images Image 27 of 41 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania Trump as they speak during a campaign event at the Wilmington International Airport Air Wilmington Hanger in Wilmington, NC on Friday November 04, 2016. less Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania Trump as they speak during a campaign event at the Wilmington International Airport Air Wilmington Hanger in Wilmington, NC on Friday ... more Photo: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images Image 28 of 41 Melania Trump (R) and her husband Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump fill out their ballots at a polling station in a school during the 2016 presidential elections on November 8, 2016 in New York. Melania Trump (R) and her husband Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump fill out their ballots at a polling station in a school during the 2016 presidential elections on November 8, 2016 in New York. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images Image 29 of 41 US President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as President on January 20, 2017 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. US President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as President on January 20, 2017 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images Image 30 of 41 President Donald Trump dances with wife Melania Trump at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald Trump will be attending. less President Donald Trump dances with wife Melania Trump at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald Trump will ... more Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images Image 31 of 41 US President Donald Trump (center L) and the first lady Melania Trump (center R) dance with Vice Presidant Mike Pence (8L), his wife Karen (L) and family at the Liberty Ball at the Washington DC Convention Center following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017. less US President Donald Trump (center L) and the first lady Melania Trump (center R) dance with Vice Presidant Mike Pence (8L), his wife Karen (L) and family at the Liberty Ball at the Washington DC Convention ... more Photo: MOLLY RILEY/AFP/Getty Images Image 32 of 41 US President Donald Trump, Barron Trump(R) and US First Lady Melania Trump join others to write notes to service members during the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. less US President Donald Trump, Barron Trump(R) and US First Lady Melania Trump join others to write notes to service members during the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in ... more Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images Image 33 of 41 US President Donald Trump (C-L) and First Lady Melania Trump (C-R) visit the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalems Old City on May 22, 2017. US President Donald Trump (C-L) and First Lady Melania Trump (C-R) visit the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalems Old City on May 22, 2017. Photo: STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images Image 34 of 41 U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and First Lady Melania Trump walk to board Marine One before departing the White House for Joint Base Andrews, en route to Corpus Christi, Texas, in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Aug. 29, 2017. President Donald Trump went to Texas on Tuesday to see the recovery efforts underway in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. less U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and First Lady Melania Trump walk to board Marine One before departing the White House for Joint Base Andrews, en route to Corpus Christi, Texas, in Washington, D.C., the United ... more Photo: Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images Image 35 of 41 U.S. President Donald Trump, with First Lady Melania Trump behind, talks with a resident of the Pearland, Texas area after helping to load emergency supplies into the vehicle while visiting the First Church of Pearland September 2, 2017 in Pearland, Texas. Pearland, just south of Houston, was heavily damaged by the floodwaters created by the hurricane. less U.S. President Donald Trump, with First Lady Melania Trump behind, talks with a resident of the Pearland, Texas area after helping to load emergency supplies into the vehicle while visiting the First Church of ... more Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images Image 36 of 41 US President Donald Trump (C) walks with granddaughter Arabella Rose Kushner (L), US first lady Melania Trump (3L), Joseph Frederick Kushner (2R) and son Barron Trump to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on August 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. less US President Donald Trump (C) walks with granddaughter Arabella Rose Kushner (L), US first lady Melania Trump (3L), Joseph Frederick Kushner (2R) and son Barron Trump to Marine One on the South Lawn of the ... more Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images Image 37 of 41 U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump wear special glasses to view the solar eclipse from the Truman Balcony at the White House on August 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Millions of people have flocked to areas of the U.S. that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. less U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump wear special glasses to view the solar eclipse from the Truman Balcony at the White House on August 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. ... more Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images Image 38 of 41 U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump return to the White House after their stay at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on January 1, 2018 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump return to the White House after their stay at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on January 1, 2018 in Washington, DC. Photo: Pool/Getty Images Image 39 of 41 Barron Trump, and his Mom, First Lady Melania Trump, stand next to President Donald Trump, as he speaks at the National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 21, 2017. President Trump pardoned Drumstick, a 40-pound White Holland breed raised by Wittenburg in Minnesota, who will live out his days at 'Gobbler's Rest,' at Virginia Tech. less Barron Trump, and his Mom, First Lady Melania Trump, stand next to President Donald Trump, as he speaks at the National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony, in the Rose Garden of the White House in ... more Photo: NurPhoto/NurPhoto Via Getty Images Image 40 of 41 US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron arrive for a new year's party at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 31, 2017. US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron arrive for a new year's party at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 31, 2017. Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images Image 41 of 41 U.S. President Donald J. Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump participate in NORAD Santa Tracker phone calls at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida on December 24, 2017. U.S. President Donald J. Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump participate in NORAD Santa Tracker phone calls at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida on December 24, 2017. Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images Trump honors his late mother in Mother's Day video 1 / 41 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is paying tribute to his late mother, Mary MacLeod, in a Mother's Day video posted to his Twitter account.

Trump says, "So much of what I've done and so much of what I've become is because of my mother. I miss her a lot."

STAR-STUDDED TRIBUTES: Houston celebs share the love on Mother's Day

The video doesn't mention first lady Melania Trump, the mother of the couple's 12-year-old son, Barron. The president and first lady held a Mother's Day event at the White House Wednesday recognizing military mothers and spouses.

Now Playing:

In the video, Trump notes his mother came to the United States from Scotland and was married to his father, the late Fred Trump, for many years.

Trump says his mother was "warm, loving, really smart," adding she "could be tough if she had to be."