Trump considering revoking ex-Obama officials' clearance

















WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of a half dozen former Obama administration officials and critics of his presidency.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that the president is "exploring the mechanisms" to strip clearance from former CIA director John Brennan, along with former FBI director Jim Comey, former national intelligence director James Clapper and others.

Sanders is accusing the officials of having "politicized and in some cases monetized their public service and security clearances" as well as "making baseless accusations" against the president.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky tweeted earlier Monday that he was planning to raise the issue of revoking Brennan's clearance at a meeting with Trump.

Brennan last week described Trump's press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin as "nothing short of treasonous."