The Latest: Romania recalls McCain's anti-corruption letter

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on services for Sen. John McCain and other related activities after his death on Saturday at his Arizona home (all times local):

7:25 a.m.

U.S. Sen. John McCain is being remembered in Romania for a letter he sent to the government urging the East European nation not to backtrack on fighting corruption.

The Aug. 2 letter sent by the Arizona Republican and Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut to Premier Viorica Dancila was republished Monday after McCain's death Saturday of brain cancer.

The senators urged the government "not to retreat in the important fight against corruption."

They said they regretted that the former chief anti-corruption prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi had been dismissed in July amid government claims of mismanagement.

The letter said recent judicial reforms and proposed legislation to decriminalize certain corruption offenses "raises troubling questions," about the government's commitment to "hold high-level officials accountable. "

4:45 a.m.

People in Vietnam are paying their respects to U.S. Sen. John McCain who was held as prisoner of war in Vietnam and later was instrumental in bringing the wartime foes together.

McCain died of brain cancer Saturday in his home state of Arizona, which he had served over six terms in the U.S. Senate.

People paid tribute to McCain at the U.S Embassy in Hanoi on Monday and also at the monument built where he parachuted from his Navy Skyhawk dive bomber in October 1967 and was taken prisoner of war. He was held more than five years at the infamous "Hanoi Hilton" prison.

McCain and former Sen. John Kerry played an important role in the bilateral normalization of relations in 1995.

12:30 a.m.

Sen. John McCain's service to his country began more than six decades ago at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis and will end there in a cemetery overlooking Maryland's Severn River.

A private burial service next Sunday will conclude nearly a week of events honoring the Navy aviator, prisoner of war, congressman, longtime senator and presidential contender. The Arizona Republican died of brain cancer Saturday at 81 at his ranch near Sedona.

Plans taking shape called for McCain to lie in state Wednesday in the Arizona State Capitol on what would have been his 82nd birthday. Services will be held at a Phoenix church, and in Washington and Maryland.

In Washington, McCain will lie in state Friday in the Capitol Rotunda with a formal ceremony and time for the public to pay respects. On Saturday, former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama are expected to speak at a service at Washington National Cathedral.