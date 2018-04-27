The Latest: Trump says he won't mess with Russia probe — yet

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the special counsel's Russia probe (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump insists he "won't be involved" in any attempt to interfere with the investigation into Russian election meddling — unless he changes his mind.

Meanwhile, a Senate panel has moved to safeguard special counsel Robert Mueller from any attempt to fire him.

The GOP-led Senate Judiciary Committee approved the Mueller-protection measure just hours after Trump blasted the Justice Department, which oversees the special counsel's investigation.

Trump said in a telephone interview with "Fox & Friends" that he is "very disappointed in my Justice Department. But because of the fact that it's going on, and I think you'll understand this, I have decided that I won't be involved."

But he added, "I may change my mind at some point, because what's going on is a disgrace."

__

11:50 a.m.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has passed a bill to protect special counsel Robert Mueller's job. Now all eyes are on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has said he won't let the bill onto the Senate floor.

The vote was 14-7 with four Republicans in favor. Republicans have split as President Donald Trump repeatedly criticized Mueller's Russia investigation.

The measure would give any special counsel a 10-day window to seek expedited judicial review of his or her firing. It also would put into law existing Justice Department regulations that a special counsel can be fired only for good cause. Many Republicans argue that it is unconstitutional or unnecessary.

Republicans and Democrats on the panel have said Trump shouldn't try to remove Mueller.

___

10:38 a.m.

President Donald Trump is saying he did spend the night in Moscow during a 2013 trip to Russia.

And he is accusing former FBI director James Comey of lying about their conversations about the trip, which plays a key role in the Steele dossier.

Trump told "Fox & Friends" Thursday that "of course I stayed there" when he attended the Miss Universe pageant, which he owned, held in Russia that year.

The president insists he "never said" he left Moscow without spending the night.

Comey says in his new book that Trump told him on more than one occasion he did not sleep in Russia.

Unverified information in the dossier says Trump consorted with prostitutes overnight on that trip. Trump has denied the claim.

___

8:49 a.m.

President Donald Trump said he "won't be involved" in the special counsel investigation into Russian election meddling Thursday, but added he may change his mind.

Trump said in a phone interview Thursday with "Fox & Friends" that special counsel Robert Mueller's probe "is a disgrace." Trump criticized federal agents for exercising search warrants on his lawyer Michael Cohen and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

"I am very disappointed in my Justice Department. But because of the fact that it's going on, and I think you'll understand this, I have decided that I won't be involved," Trump said. "I may change my mind at some point, because what's going on is a disgrace."

Trump's comments come as the Senate Judiciary Committee is poised to vote Thursday on a bill to protect Mueller's job.