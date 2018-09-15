The Latest: Trump claims Maria death toll rose 'like magic'

Now Playing:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's rejection of the official death count from Hurricane Maria (all times local):

10:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump is circling back to his claim that the death toll from Hurricane Maria last year was inflated and says the number rose to 3,000 "like magic."

He also complained Friday that the Puerto Rican government commissioned an independent study by researchers from a Washington-based university to determine how many people died in the storm. He says, "This method was never done with previous hurricanes because other jurisdictions know how many people were killed."

Trump tweeted that the number of dead climbed from 16 to 64 "over many months." He says, "Then, like magic, '3000 PEOPLE KILLED.'"

He wrote: "FIFTY TIMES LAST ORIGINAL NUMBER - NO WAY!"

Trump's latest grumbling on the Maria death toll comes as Tropical Storm Florence inundates the Carolinas, killing at least four people.

President Donald Trump speaks during a Congressional Medal of Honor Society Reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. President Donald Trump speaks during a Congressional Medal of Honor Society Reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Photo: Susan Walsh, AP

President Donald Trump, left, talks about Hurricane Florence during a briefing in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, as FEMA Administrator Brock Long listens at right. President Donald Trump, left, talks about Hurricane Florence during a briefing in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, as FEMA Administrator Brock Long listens at right. Photo: Susan Walsh, AP

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017 file photo, Nestor Serrano walks on the upstairs floor of his home, where the walls were blown off, in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. President Donald Trump's assertion on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, that the federal government's response to Hurricane Maria was "an incredible, unsung success" is falling flat in Puerto Rico, where islanders are still struggling to recover a year later. For many, Trump's boast is hard to square with their daily reality: Blackouts remain common, and nearly 60,000 homes have only a makeshift roof. less FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017 file photo, Nestor Serrano walks on the upstairs floor of his home, where the walls were blown off, in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. President Donald ... more Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP

President Donald Trump, left, joined by FEMA Administrator Brock Long, second from left, and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, center, speaks during a briefing on Hurricane Florence in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. less President Donald Trump, left, joined by FEMA Administrator Brock Long, second from left, and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, center, speaks during a briefing on Hurricane Florence in the Oval ... more Photo: Susan Walsh, AP





Photo: Susan Walsh, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close The Latest: Trump claims Maria death toll rose 'like magic' 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

___

1:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump is rejecting the official death count from Hurricane Maria and falsely accusing Democrats of inflating the Puerto Rican toll from the storm last year to make him "look as bad as possible."

And he did this as Hurricane Florence bore down on the U.S. on Thursday.

Public health experts have estimated that nearly 3,000 perished because of the effects of Maria. But Trump, whose efforts to help the island territory recover have been persistently criticized, was having none of that.

He said just six to 18 people had been reported dead when he visited two weeks after the storm and suggested that many had been added later "if a person died for any reason, like old age."