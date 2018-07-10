The Latest: Michael Flynn joining new lobbying firm













WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on former national security adviser Michael Flynn (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is joining a new lobbying firm headed by lobbyists who recently represented the government of Qatar.

That's according to a statement from the firm, Stonington Global. Flynn will serve as the global strategy director for the firm, which will represent U.S. and foreign clients.

Flynn says in a statement that he will be helping companies and governments "enhance the goals of freedom and liberty." Flynn's son, Michael Flynn Jr., is also joining the firm.

With the move, Flynn returns to a profession that previously got him into trouble.

Flynn admitted last year to lying to the government about lobbying work his firm performed for Turkish interests. He has also acknowledged performing the work without registering as a foreign agent as required by U.S. law.

___

12:45 p.m.

An attorney for Michael Flynn says the former national security adviser is "eager" to proceed to sentencing and put his criminal case behind him.

Attorney Robert Kelner made the comments during a court hearing Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan. It was the first time Flynn had appeared in court since his guilty plea last year to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials during the presidential transition and his Turkish lobbying work.

Kelner says Flynn wants to put this "chapter" behind him, but special counsel Robert Mueller's team has requested an additional delay while the retired U.S. Army general continues to cooperate with the Russia investigation.

Sullivan agreed to the delay Tuesday, saying he didn't want to "micromanage" Flynn's cooperation with prosecutors.