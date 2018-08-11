The Latest: Memo shows Kavanaugh opposed indicting president

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (all times local):

8:55 p.m.

New documents have been released from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's time on the Kenneth Starr team investigating Bill Clinton that reveal his resistance to issuing an indictment of a sitting president.

The National Archives and Records Administration released the documents Friday.

They show that Kavanaugh drafted an "Overall Plan" to colleagues in 1998 providing his thoughts on bringing the independent counsel office's work to a close. He wrote, "We believe an indictment should not be pursued while the President is in Office."

The memo provides greater insight into Kavanaugh's views on executive power that are expected to feature prominently in the Senate confirmation hearings. Democrats have warned that Kavanaugh may be unwilling to protect special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

4:10 p.m.

The Senate will begin the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Sept. 4.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Republican chairman of the Judiciary Committee, says the committee will launch up to four days of review that Tuesday, beginning with opening remarks from senators.

Kavanaugh will face questions Wednesday, Sept. 5, followed by testimony from and legal experts and people who know the judge.

Republicans are eager to confirm President Donald Trump's nominee ahead of the new court session Oct. 1, as Justice Anthony Kennedy retires. Democrats have complained Republicans are rushing the process for the lifetime appointment without proper vetting of Kavanaugh's record.

Grassley said Friday there's "plenty of time" to review the documents but added it's time for Americans "to hear directly" from Kavanaugh.