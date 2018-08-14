PHOTOS: Former staffers who have left the Trump Administration
Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in New York. Manigault Newman declared she “will not be silenced” by President Donald Trump, remaining defiant as her public feud with her former boss shifted from a war of words to a possible legal battle. less
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
Scott Pruitt
Title: EPA Administrator
After months of reporting on potential ethics problems involving Pruitt, President Trump tweeted that he had accepted Pruitt's resignation on July 5th, 2018.
"Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this," Trump wrote.
Pruitt had been accused of accepting a below market rate rent on an apartment owned by an oil industry executive and for using his office for personal benefit. less
David Shulkin
Title: Secretary of Veterans Affairs
President Donald Trump fired Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin on Wednesday in the wake of a bruising ethics scandal and a mounting rebellion within the agency. Shulkin is the second Cabinet secretary to depart over controversies involving expensive travel, following former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price's resignation in September of 2017. less
Gen. H.R. McMaster
Title: National Security Advisor
President Trump announced McMaster's resigned nation via Twitter on March 22, 2018. McMaster replaced Gen. Mike Flynn, who resigned after 22 days with the administration. Former Bush-era United Nations Ambassador John Bolton was announced to replaced McMaster. less
Gary Cohn
Title: Director of the U.S. National Economic Council
Cohn, the former president and chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs, joined the Trump administration as the director of the U.S. National Economic Council. Cohn left the admistratiotn while he had been the leading internal opponent to Trump's planned tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum. He has tried to orchestrate an eleventh-hour effort to push Trump to reverse course. less
Rex Tillerson
Title: Secretary of State
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson bid farewell to the State Department in March of 2018. Tillerson reportedly fell out of favor with Trump and only learned of his firing when an aide showed him a tweet from the president announcing his replacement. less
Hope Hicks
Title: Communications Director
Hicks was considered one of Trump's most loyal aides, before resigning in February of 2018. In a statement, the president praised Hicks for her work over the last three years. He says he "will miss having her by my side."
The news came a day after Hicks was interviewed for nine hours by the panel investigating Russia interference in the 2016 election and contact between Trump's campaign and Russia. less
Rob Porter
Title: White House Staff Secretary
Reason for leaving: Porter stepped down following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives.
Omarosa Manigault-Newman
Title: Director of Communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison less
The former reality star and Trump confidante said that she resigned, denying reports that she was fired and had to be removed from the White House. Manigault was in charge of outreach to historically black colleges and universities, but her day-to-day duties were something of a mystery.
Tom Price
Secretary of Health and Human Services
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days:
252
Price resigned following revelations that his travel on costly charter flights triggered investigations and angered Trump himself.
Sebastian Gorka
Title: Deputy assistant to the president
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 217
Gorka was a deputy adviser focused on national security and counterterrorism and he left just a week after Bannon's resignation. less
Steve Bannon
Title: Chief strategist
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 210
Steve Bannon and Chief of Staff John Kelly mutually resigned on Aug. 18, 2017. The announcement came after President Trump made comments about the violent clashes between white nationalists and anti-racist counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va. less
Reince Priebus
Title: Former chief of staff
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 189
Anthony Scaramucci
Title: White House Communications Director less
Scaramucci was on the job for only six days when he resigned after the New Yorker published a detailed account of a phone conversation between reporter Ryan Lizza and a profane Scaramucci. The New York Times reported that Scaramucci was dumped on the request of new chief of staff John Kelly. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)
Sean Spicer
Title: Press Secretary
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned shortly after Anthony Sacarmucci was appointed to the position of White House Communications Director.
K.T. McFarland
Title: Former deputy national security advisor
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 117
James Comey
Title:
Former FBI director
Reason for leaving: fired
Days: 109
James Comey was fired on May 9
, amid his investigation of Trump’s campaign and if it had ties to Russia’s meddling.
Mike Dubke
Title: Former communications director
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 85
less
Katie Walsh
Title: Former deputy chief of staff
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 69
less
Katie Walsh resigned on March 30 for an advisory position
with political groups that support President Trump.
Michael Flynn
Title: Former national security advisor
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 22
less
Michael Flynn resigned on February 13, after he admitted to give “incomplete information” to Vice President Mike Pence and other officials about his contacts with Russia
.
Keith Schiller, the president's former bodyguard who served for eight months as director of Oval Office operations, has been paid the same $15,000 by the Republican National Committee as a security consultant for its national convention — in 2020 in Charlotte. less
WASHINGTON (AP) — Keep your friends close and your enemies closer. And, perhaps, your potential leakers closer yet.
President Donald Trump's political operation has made a regular practice of providing soft landing-pads for discarded staffers, offering nebulous jobs at big salaries to aides who have been pushed out of his West Wing.
The revelation this week that former White House assistant Omarosa Manigault Newman was offered a high-paying job on Trump's re-election campaign in return for signing a non-disclosure agreement was the clearest demonstration yet of how a slot in the Trump orbit is being used to take care of loyalists — and protect against potential liabilities.
Manigault Newman, who contends in her new book that she was offered a hush-money contract with the Trump campaign paying $15,000 a month, is hardly the first erstwhile staffer to find a lucrative off-ramp in the expanse of pro-Trump political organizations. The former staff members have found a wide range of rehabilitation within Trump's orbit: his re-election campaign, the Republican National Committee, and outside groups that support both him and Vice President Mike Pence.
Keith Schiller, the president's former bodyguard who served for eight months as director of Oval Office operations, has been paid the same $15,000 a month by the Republican National Committee as a security consultant for its national convention — in 2020 in Charlotte. John McEntee, Trump's former personal aide, is paid $14,000 a month by the Trump re-election campaign. One-time Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski joined Pence's Great America PAC in May, and former press secretary Sean Spicer was announced in June to replace him as the "senior advisor and spokesman" for pro-Trump super PAC America First Action.
Manigault Newman told MSNBC's "Hardball" on Monday: "They told me I could work from home, I didn't have to come in if I didn't want to. ... I could choose between the RNC, America First or the Trump campaign." She says she said no.
Now she has released a book filled with unsavory White House inside stories — Trump says the ones about him are false — and has been playing recordings of the president and others on TV. That's exactly what he wanted to avoid, and his presidential campaign filed an arbitration action against her Tuesday, alleging she had breached a confidentiality agreement she had signed.
The outside groups have also become magnets for Trump backers who were not brought into the administration, like Katrina Pierson and Trump daughter-in-law Lara Trump.
The all-in the-family approach to taking care of stalwarts is nothing new. But the systematic approach with which Trump White House veterans have been offered plush gigs is. According to aides, it reflects a reality that for some the lucrative private sector jobs that are typically available to exiting White House officials never materialized, while for others, it serves as a way keep them nearby and quiet.
Some current and former staffers have struggled to find post-White House jobs — given the conflicted feelings on the Trump administration in Washington — making the campaign or a super PAC an attractive paycheck.
And Trump, despite his reality-television catch-phrase, is loath to fire anyone from his inner circle, preferring to keep receiving their public and private adoration.
"When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems," Trump tweeted about Manigault Newman on Monday. "I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me - until she got fired!"
But the president's venom has grown as she releases recordings she had surreptitiously made of staff and him, undermining West Wing morale and infuriating Trump, who used incendiary language on Twitter Tuesday, writing "When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn't work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog"
The vitriol Trump unleashed, even exceeding his scorn after it was revealed that adviser Steve Bannon was the source of unflattering comments about the president's family in a book earlier this year, stands in stark contrast to the president's promise that he'd "surround myself only with the best and most serious people."
Instead, he hired a staff beset by infighting, a Cabinet besieged by ethical questions and a team of aides working under the shadow of the special counsel's Trump-Russia probe. No administration has experienced such a high rate of senior-staff exits, and for the Trump White House it follows the struggles it had filling the building more 18 months ago. Trump himself fostered a culture in which internal squabbles took priority over the shared agenda — in large part, aides say, because he enjoyed the ensuing drama.
Now he's trying to keep some of it under wraps.
The payments to former officials and aides, though likely legal according to experts, raise questions about the blurring lines inside Trump's world and reflect a fondness for secrecy under the threat of his litigation that was part of his profile as both real estate developer and reality TV star.
Trump's 2016 campaign and his re-election operation have both made a practice of requiring staffers to sign expansive non-disclosure agreements that include non-disparagement clauses protecting the president, his family and his businesses. That's the agreement his campaign said Tuesday, in its filing with the American Arbitration Association, that she violated.
Frustrated by leaks, Trump was insistent that White House aides also be bound by a similar arrangement. White House Counsel Don McGahn ultimately drafted a short agreement to be signed by senior administration officials to mollify Trump, but it was not universally mandated, and aides were told it was likely unenforceable for government employees.
Seven current and former White House aides offered differing stories about the White House agreement, indicative of the inconsistent standard with which it was applied.
"We have confidentiality agreements in the West Wing, absolutely we do," Trump counsellor Kellyanne Conway told ABC's "This Week" Sunday. "And — and why wouldn't we?"
___
Lemire reported from New York. AP writers Catherine Lucey and Jill Colvin contributed.