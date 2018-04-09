No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student at event

















WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump says spilled water — even on-camera in a famous house — is no big deal.

It happened Monday in the Blue Room of the White House, which had been set up like a classroom. Mrs. Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos asked a group of 13 middle school students to write on a board how they were feeling. Toward the end, one student who had just written that he feels "energized," accidentally knocked a drinking glass off a table. He froze, but the first lady put a comforting hand on his back.

"No problem," she said. "Don't worry, it's just a water, okay?"

Mrs. Trump said she had gathered the children at the White House to hear about their thoughts and challenges, to "help children everywhere do their best."

She began the session by writing on the board her own feelings: "Excited."

The children, two of whom had been home schooled according to the White House, wrote that they felt, "respected," ''grateful" and "nervous."

The oval-shaped Blue Room can seem formidable, with its view of the South Lawn in one direction, the White House's North-facing front door in the other and the portraits of presidents on the walls.

The White House said children were ages 10 to 13. The Trumps' son, Barron, is 12.