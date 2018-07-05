Photo: Andrew Harnik, Associated Press
Image 1of/22

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 22
FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file phot, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Capitol Hill in Washington. A senior aide wrapped up in the ethics investigations of Pruitt has abruptly resigned. Pruitt announced the departure of aide Millan Hupp in an email on June 6. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) less
FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file phot, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on ... more
Photo: Andrew Harnik, Associated Press
Image 2 of 22

Image 3 of 22
Scott Pruitt
Title: EPA Administrator

After months of reporting on potential ethics problems involving Pruitt, President Trump tweeted that he had accepted Pruitt's resignation on July 5th, 2018. 

"Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this," Trump wrote.  

Pruitt had been accused of accepting a below market rate rent on an apartment owned by an oil industry executive and for using his office for personal benefit. 
less
Scott Pruitt
Title: EPA Administrator

After months of reporting on potential ethics problems involving Pruitt, President Trump tweeted that he had accepted Pruitt's resignation on July 5th, 2018. 

"Within the
... more
Photo: Molly Riley, TNS
Image 4 of 22

David Shulkin
Title: Secretary of Veterans Affairs

President Donald Trump fired Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin on Wednesday in the wake of a bruising ethics scandal and a mounting rebellion within the agency. Shulkin is the second Cabinet secretary to depart over controversies involving expensive travel, following former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price's resignation in September of 2017.

less

David Shulkin
Title: Secretary of Veterans Affairs

President Donald Trump fired Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin on Wednesday in the wake of a bruising ethics scandal and a mounting rebellion within the

... more
Photo: Andrew Harrer, Bloomberg
Image 5 of 22 | Gen. H.R. McMaster
Gen. H.R. McMaster
Title: National Security Advisor

President Trump announced McMaster's resigned nation via Twitter on March 22, 2018. McMaster replaced Gen. Mike Flynn, who resigned after 22 days with the administration. Former Bush-era United Nations Ambassador John Bolton was announced to replaced McMaster.
less
Gen. H.R. McMaster
Title: National Security Advisor

President Trump announced McMaster's resigned nation via Twitter on March 22, 2018. McMaster replaced Gen. Mike Flynn, who resigned after 22 days with the
... more
Photo: Jabin Botsford, The Washington Post
Image 6 of 22

Gary Cohn
Title: Director of the U.S. National Economic Council

Cohn, the former president and chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs, joined the Trump administration as the director of the U.S. National Economic Council. Cohn left the admistratiotn while he had been the leading internal opponent to Trump's planned tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum. He has tried to orchestrate an eleventh-hour effort to push Trump to reverse course.

less

Gary Cohn
Title: Director of the U.S. National Economic Council

Cohn, the former president and chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs, joined the Trump administration as the director of the U.S. National

... more
Photo: Andrew Harrer, Bloomberg
Image 7 of 22
Rex Tillerson
Title: Secretary of State

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson bid farewell to the State Department in March of 2018. Tillerson reportedly fell out of favor with Trump and only learned of his firing when an aide showed him a tweet from the president announcing his replacement.  less
Rex Tillerson
Title: Secretary of State

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson bid farewell to the State Department in March of 2018. Tillerson reportedly fell out of favor with Trump and only learned of his firing ... more
Photo: Alex Wong, Getty Images
Image 8 of 22
Hope Hicks
Title: Communications Director

Hicks was considered one of Trump's most loyal aides, before resigning in February of 2018. In a statement, the president praised Hicks for her work over the last three years. He says he "will miss having her by my side." 

The news came a day after Hicks was interviewed for nine hours by the panel investigating Russia interference in the 2016 election and contact between Trump's campaign and Russia.
less
Hope Hicks
Title: Communications Director

Hicks was considered one of Trump's most loyal aides, before resigning in February of 2018. In a statement, the president praised Hicks for her work over the last
... more
Photo: Evan Vucci, Associated Press
Image 9 of 22 | Rob Porter
Rob Porter
Title: White House Staff Secretary
Reason for leaving: Porter stepped down following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives.
Rob Porter
Title: White House Staff Secretary
Reason for leaving: Porter stepped down following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives.
Photo: Evan Vucci/AP
Image 10 of 22
Omarosa Manigault-Newman
Title: Director of Communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison

The former reality star and Trump confidante said that she resigned, denying reports that she was fired and had to be removed from the White House. Manigault was in charge of outreach to historically black colleges and universities, but her day-to-day duties were something of a mystery.
less
Omarosa Manigault-Newman
Title: Director of Communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison

The former reality star and Trump confidante said that she resigned, denying reports that she was fired
... more
Photo: Drew Angerer
Image 11 of 22 | Tom Price
Tom Price
Title: Secretary of Health and Human Services
Reason for leaving: resigned 
Days: 252

Price resigned following revelations that his travel on costly charter flights triggered investigations and angered Trump himself.

less
Tom Price
Title: Secretary of Health and Human Services
Reason for leaving: resigned 
Days: 252

Price resigned following revelations that his travel on costly charter flights triggered investigations and

... more
Photo: SAUL LOEB, AFP/Getty Images
Image 12 of 22 | Sebastian Gorka
Sebastian Gorka
Title: Deputy assistant to the president
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 217

Gorka was a deputy adviser focused on national security and counterterrorism and he left just a week after Bannon's resignation.
less
Sebastian Gorka
Title: Deputy assistant to the president
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 217

Gorka was a deputy adviser focused on national security and counterterrorism and he left just a week
... more
Image 13 of 22 | Steve Bannon
Steve Bannon
Title: Chief strategist
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 210

Steve Bannon and Chief of Staff John Kelly mutually resigned on Aug. 18, 2017. The announcement came after President Trump made comments about the violent clashes between white nationalists and anti-racist counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va.
less
Steve Bannon
Title: Chief strategist
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 210

Steve Bannon and Chief of Staff John Kelly mutually resigned on Aug. 18, 2017. The announcement came after President Trump
... more
Image 14 of 22 | Reince Priebus
Reince Priebus
Title: Former chief of staff
Reason for leaving: resigned 
Days: 189

Reince Priebus resigned on July 28 and was replaced by John F. Kelly.  
Reince Priebus
Title: Former chief of staff
Reason for leaving: resigned 
Days: 189

Reince Priebus resigned on July 28 and was replaced by John F. Kelly.  
Photo: Alex Wong
Image 15 of 22
Anthony Scaramucci
Title: White House Communications Director

Scaramucci was on the job for only six days when he resigned after the New Yorker published a detailed account of a phone conversation between reporter Ryan Lizza and a profane Scaramucci. The New York Times reported that Scaramucci was dumped on the request of new chief of staff John Kelly. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)
less
Anthony Scaramucci
Title: White House Communications Director

Scaramucci was on the job for only six days when he resigned after the New Yorker published a detailed account of a phone conversation between
... more
Photo: JIM WATSON, Contributor / AFP/Getty Images
Image 16 of 22 | Sean Spicer
Sean Spicer
Title: Press Secretary

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned shortly after Anthony Sacarmucci was appointed to the position of White House Communications Director.
Sean Spicer
Title: Press Secretary

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned shortly after Anthony Sacarmucci was appointed to the position of White House Communications Director.
Photo: This content is subject to copyright.
Image 17 of 22 | Walter Shaub
Walter Shaub
Title: Former ethics office director
Reason for leaving: resigned 
Days: 180

Walter Shaub wrote a letter of resignation on July 6 to President Trump following clashes with the Trump administration. 
less
Walter Shaub
Title: Former ethics office director
Reason for leaving: resigned 
Days: 180

Walter Shaub wrote a letter of resignation on July 6 to President Trump following clashes with the
... more
Photo: TJ KIRKPATRICK, NYT
Image 18 of 22 | K.T. McFarland
K.T. McFarland
Title: Former deputy national security advisor
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 117

K.T. McFarland was asked to resign on April 9 but became the U.S. ambassador to Singapore
less
K.T. McFarland
Title: Former deputy national security advisor
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 117

K.T. McFarland was asked to resign on April 9 but became the U.S. ambassador to
... more
Photo: Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press
Image 19 of 22 | James Comey
James Comey 
Title: Former FBI director
Reason for leaving: fired
Days: 109

James Comey was fired on May 9, amid his investigation of Trump’s campaign and if it had ties to Russia’s meddling.
James Comey 
Title: Former FBI director
Reason for leaving: fired
Days: 109

James Comey was fired on May 9, amid his investigation of Trump’s campaign and if it had ties to Russia’s meddling.
Photo: Washington Post Photo By Matt McClain
Image 20 of 22 | Mike Dubke
Mike Dubke
Title: Former communications director 
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 85

Mike Dubke resigned on May 30, amid frustrations over  the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.  
less
Mike Dubke
Title: Former communications director 
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 85

Mike Dubke resigned on May 30, amid frustrations over  the investigation into Russian meddling in the
... more
Photo: Andrew Harnik, Associated Press
Image 21 of 22 | Katie Walsh
Katie Walsh
Title: Former deputy chief of staff 
Reason for leaving: resigned 
Days: 69

Katie Walsh resigned on March 30 for an advisory position with political groups that support President Trump.
less
Katie Walsh
Title: Former deputy chief of staff 
Reason for leaving: resigned 
Days: 69

Katie Walsh resigned on March 30 for an advisory position with political groups that support President
... more
Photo: Paul Morigi
Image 22 of 22 | Michael Flynn
Michael Flynn 
Title: Former national security advisor
Reason for leaving: resigned 
Days: 22

Michael Flynn resigned on February 13, after he admitted to give “incomplete information” to Vice President Mike Pence and other officials about his contacts with Russia
less
Michael Flynn 
Title: Former national security advisor
Reason for leaving: resigned 
Days: 22

Michael Flynn resigned on February 13, after he admitted to give “incomplete information”
... more
Photo: Carolyn Kaster

WASHINGTON (AP) — The new leader of the Environmental Protection Agency is a former coal industry lobbyist who helped lead an industry fight against regulations that protect Americans' health and address climate change.

Andrew Wheeler, the No. 2 official at EPA, will take over as acting administrator Monday now that embattled administrator Scott Pruitt has resigned.

The Senate confirmed Wheeler as the agency's deputy administrator in April.

President Donald Trump tweeted he has "no doubt that Andy will continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda. ... The future of the EPA is very bright!"

Republicans say Wheeler is well-qualified to lead the EPA, having worked at the agency early in his career. He also was a top aide at the Senate Environment Committee before becoming a lobbyist.

Now Playing:

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, was confronted inside of a Washington, D.C. restaurant by a teacher holding her son in the latest instance of a public confrontation involving a member of President Trump's cabinet, accor

Media: Fox5DC