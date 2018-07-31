NKorea provided just 1 dog tag with 55 sets of war remains
United Nations Command Chaplain U.S. Army Col. Sam Lee performs a blessing of sacrifice and remembrance on the 55 cases of remains believed to be U.S. servicemen killed during the Korean War and returned by North Korea at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Friday, July 27, 2018. (Staff Sgt. Quince Lanford/U.S. Army via AP) less
A soldier carries a casket containing a remain of a U.S. soldier who was killed in the Korean War during a ceremony at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Friday, July 27, 2018. The U.N. Command said the 55 cases of war remains retrieved from North Korea will be honored at a ceremony next Wednesday at a base in South Korea. (Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP) less
History of US - North Korean relations
Take a look back at the rocky relations between the United States and North Korea.
History of US - North Korean relations
1948: After the Korean peninsula was freed from Japanese occupation following WWII, the United Nations divided Korea at the 38th parallel, with the Soviet Union occupying the north and the United States the south. The Korean peninsula was never reunified as intended and the counties of North and South Korea were established.
History of US - North Korean relations
1948: The Soviet Union officially recognized the communist government of Kim Il Sung. Diplomatic relations between the United States and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea were never officially established.
1950-53: On June 25, 1950 North Korea invaded South Korea, beginning the Korea War. The war claimed the lives of upwards of a million military and civilian lives on either side of the conflict between the Koreas and their aligned allies, notably the United States, the Soviet Union and China. A stalemate was declared in 1953 and the Korean Armistice Agreement in 1954 resulted in monitoring at Panmunjom along the demilitarized zone (DMZ) on the 38th parallel by international observers.
US Amy officers Captain Arthur Bonifas and 1st Lieutenant Mark Barrett were killed by an ax-wielding North Korean soldier in Panmunjom. The officers were overseeing a group of workers trimming a tree the U.S. said blocked the view of United Nations observers at the DMZ. The United States responded with a show of force, and reportedly considered rocket attacks in what was one of the more tense moments involving North Korea during the Cold War. The two officers are remembered each year at a ceremony in Panmunjom, seen above.
History of US - North Korean relations
1985: North Korea, under Kim Jong Il, became a party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons "whose objective is to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and weapons technology, to promote cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy and to further the goal of achieving nuclear disarmament and general and complete disarmament," according to the United Nations.
History of US - North Korean relations
1987: North Korea was added to the United States Department of State's "State Sponsors of Terrorism" list after Korean Air Flight 858, flying from Baghdad to Seoul, exploded in mid-air over Thailand when a bomb planted by North Korean agents was detonated. 115 people were killed.
1994: North Korea blocked Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty inspections, leading then-president Bill Clinton to suspect Kim Il Sung of processing plutonium from a reactor to build atomic bombs. Clinton later wrote that military action, including "surgical strikes" were considered on the Yongbyon reactor. Former president Jimmy Carter was dispatched to broker a deal; North Korea said they would give up the pursuit of nuclear weapons in exchange for aid.
1994: Kim Il Sung, the founder of North Korea, died on July 8, 1994, leaving his son Kim Jong Il, right, in control of the country.
1994: In December of 1994, North Korea shot down a U.S. OH-58 Kiowa helicopter. The pilot had very little flying time along the DMZ and reportedly lost track of his position, crossing into North Korea. U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer David Hilemon was killed and co-pilot Bobby Wayne Hall survived.
1996: U.S. Rep. Bill Richardson helped negotiate the release of Evan C. Hunziker of Tacoma, Wash., who was jailed for three months in North Korea on spy charges. Hunziker reportedly swam across a river from China to North Korea on a dare.
2002: Yemeni soldiers guard the North Korean ship So San after the Spanish navy caught it carrying a cargo of Scud missiles.
2007: The Six-Party Talks — among the United States, the two Koreas, Japan, China, and Russia — aimed at ending North Korea's nuclear weapons drive, reached a series of agreements.
History of US - North Korean relations
2007: The Six-Party Talks resulted in an agreement to shut down Nork Korea's nuclear reactor in Yongbyon in return for fuel oil aid.
2008-09: North Korea destroys the Yongbyon reactor in a sign of its commitment to stop making plutonium for atomic bombs. But in May of 2009, North Korea carried out an underground nuclear test, weeks after threatening to restart its rogue atomic program. The Six-Party Talks dissolve.
History of US - North Korean relations
2009: President Bill Clinton flies to North Korea to negotiated the release of two Americans. Journalists Laura Ling, 32, and Euna Lee, 36, working for Current TV were arrested March 17, 2009 near the North Korean border with China while reporting on fleeing refugees. Current TV was founded by former Vice President Al Gore.
History of US - North Korean relations
2011: North Korea leader Kim Jong-Il dies, leaving son Kim Jong Un to rule the country.
2012: North Korea tests an Unha-3 rocket. In an very public embarrassment to North Korea, the rocket fell apart in the Earth's atmosphere and fell into the sea.
History of US - North Korean relations
2013: Kim Jun Un threatens that North Korea is ready to fire rockets at American bases in the Pacific (notably Guam) after two U.S. B-2 Bombers fly a mission over South Korea.
History of US - North Korean relations
2013: Former NBA star Dennis Rodman travels to North Korea with Vice Media to hold basketball exhibitions. Rodman returned in 2014 and 2017.
2016: American student Otto Warmbier, a 21-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student from Ohio, was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labor for subversion. He allegedly attempted to steal a propaganda banner from a restricted area of his hotel at the request of an acquaintance who wanted to hang it in her church. Warbier was released to the United States in 2017 but died shortly thereafter. The U.S. blamed his death on his detention, where he suffered a severe neurological injury.
History of US - North Korean relations
2017: Kim Jung Un announced North Korea is finalizing plans for attacking the American territory of Guam, where the United States bases long-range bombers and naval ships.
History of US - North Korean relations
2017: On August 7, 2017 President Donald Trump threatened to unleash "fire and fury" on North Korea in response to threats from Kim Jung Un after the UN security council unanimously backed new sanctions following threats on Guam.
2017: On Aug. 29, 2017, North Korea test-launched a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile in Pyongyang. A subsequent test of a Hwasong-15 in November showed that North Korea may be capable of hitting targets in the United States.
History of US - North Korean relations
2018: South Korean national security director Chung Eui-yong, center, tells reporters President Donald Trump has accepted an offer of a summit from the North Korean leader and will meet with Kim Jong Un by May.
2018: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo secretly travelled to North Korea and met with Kim Jong Un (twice) in the run-up to President Donald Trump's meeting with the North Korean leader. North Korea announced their intentions to halt nuclear testing programs, though they have previously agreed to this before and reneged. less
2018: Pompeo's meetings resulted in the release of three Korean-American prisoners, Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak-song and Tony Kim. The trio was returned to the United States on May 10.
WASHINGTON (AP) — When North Korea handed over 55 boxes of bones that it said are remains of American war dead, it provided a single military dog tag but no other information that could help U.S. forensics experts determine their individual identities, a U.S. defense official said Tuesday.
The official, who discussed previously undisclosed aspects of the remains issue on condition of anonymity, said it probably will take months if not years to fully determine individual identities from the remains, which have not yet been confirmed by U.S. specialists to be those of American servicemen.
The official did not know details about the single dog tag, including the name on it, or whether it was even that of an American military member. During the Korean War, combat troops of 16 other United Nations member countries fought alongside U.S. service members on behalf of South Korea. Some of them, including Australia, Belgium, France and the Philippines, have yet to recover some of their war dead from North Korea.
The 55 boxes were handed over at Wonsan, North Korea last Friday and flown aboard a U.S. military transport plane to Osan air base in South Korea, where U.S. officials catalogued the contents. After a repatriation ceremony at Osan on Wednesday, the remains will be flown to Hawaii where they will begin undergoing in-depth forensic analysis, in some cases using mitochondrial DNA profiles, at a Defense Department laboratory to attempt to establish individual identifications.
North Korea’s return of possible American remains from the Korean War on the anniversary of the Korean War Armistice is garning praise from the war's veterans. (27 July)
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said last week that the return of the 55 boxes was a positive step but not a guarantee that the bones are American.
"We don't know who's in those boxes," he said. He noted that some could turn out to be those of missing from other nations that fought in the Korean War. "They could go to Australia," he said. "They have missing, France has missing, Americans have. There's a whole lot of us. So, this is an international effort to bring closure for those families."
Vice President Mike Pence, the son of a Korean War combat veteran, is scheduled to fly to Hawaii for a ceremony, which the military calls an "honorable carry ceremony," marking the arrival of the remains on American soil at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Wednesday. This will mark a breakthrough in a long-stalled U.S. effort to obtain war remains from North Korea, but officials say it is unlikely to produce quick satisfaction for any of the families of the nearly 7,700 U.S. servicemen who are still listed as missing and unaccounted for from the 1950-53 Korean War.
North Korea provided the 55 boxes in a delayed fulfillment of a commitment its leader, Kim Jong Un, made to President Donald Trump at their Singapore summit on June 12. Although the point of the summit was for Trump to press Kim on giving up his nuclear weapons, their joint statement after the meeting included a single line on an agreement to recover "POW/MIA remains, including the immediate repatriation of those already identified."
North Korea had told U.S. officials more than once in recent years that it had about 200 sets of U.S. war remains, although none was "already identified." It remains unclear whether the boxes provided on July 27 include all of the bones North Korea has accumulated over the years. In the past, the North has provided bones that in some cases were not human or that were additional bones of U.S. servicemen already identified from previously recovered remains.
The Pentagon estimates that of the approximately 7,700 U.S. MIAs from the Korean War, about 5,300 are unaccounted for on North Korean soil. Many were buried in shallow graves near where they fell on the battlefield; some others died in North Korean or Chinese-run prisoner of war camps.
Efforts to recover remains in North Korea have been fraught with political and other obstacles since the war ended on July 27, 1953. Between 1990 and 1994, North Korea unilaterally handed over 208 caskets to the U.S., which turned out to contain remains of far more than 208 individuals, although forensics specialists thus far have established 181 identities. In addition, a series of U.S.-North Korean recovery efforts, termed "joint field activities," between 1996 and 2005 yielded 229 caskets of remains, of which 153 have been identified, according to the Pentagon.
The Trump administration, as part of the Singapore agreement, is pursuing discussions with North Korea on resuming those "field activities," for which past administrations have paid millions of dollars in donated vehicles, equipment, food and cash at the request of the North Koreans. The U.S. official who discussed aspects of the return of the 55 boxes on condition of anonymity said the U.S. is considering the possibility of including South Korea in future searches for remains in North Korea. It's not clear whether negotiations for such an arrangement are under way.
Richard Downes, whose father, Air Force Lt. Hal Downes, is among the Korean War missing, says this turnover of remains, having drawn worldwide attention, has the potential to put the U.S. back on track to finding and eventually identifying many more.
Downes, 70, was 3½ when his father's B-26 Invader went down on Jan. 13, 1952, northeast of Pyongyang, the North Korean capital. His family was left to wonder about his fate. Downes, now executive director of the Coalition of Families of Korean and Cold War POW/MIAs, which advocates for remains recovery, said he hopes the boxes that arrive in Hawaii on Wednesday prove to be a vanguard that leads to a fuller accounting for families.
"These 55 can set the stage for more to come," Downes said.