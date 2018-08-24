FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., leaves a closed-door session on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Photo: J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press 2017
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 25: Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) gives a thumbs up to well wishers as he gets into his car at the US Capitol July 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. McCain was recently diagnosed with brain cancer but returned on the day the Senate is holding a key procedural vote on U.S. President Donald Trump's effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) less
Photo: Mark Wilson, Getty Images
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2017, as the Senate was to vote on moving ahead on health care, with the goal of erasing much of Barack Obama’s law.
Photo: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
In this image from video provided by Senate Television, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. speaks the floor of the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. McCain returned to Congress for the first time since being diagnosed with brain cancer. (C-SPAN2 via AP) less
Photo: Senate Television
Senator John McCain (R-AZ) leaves after a procedural vote on healthcare on Capitol Hill July 25, 2017 in Washington, District of Columbia. McCain, who is suffering from cancer, received a standing ovation from his colleagues as he entered the chamber, having made the trip from his home state of Arizona, where he was convalescing. less
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, AFP/Getty Images
Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) motions to well wishers as he gets into his car at the US Capitol July 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. McCain was recently diagnosed with brain cancer but returned on the day the Senate is holding a key procedural vote on U.S. President Donald Trump's effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Senator John McCain (R-AZ) leaves after a procedural vote on healthcare on Capitol Hill July 25, 2017 in Washington,DC. The US Senate voted Tuesday to proceed with a debate on Republican plans to repeal Barack Obama's health care reforms -- proceedings marked by the dramatic return of John McCain, who is suffering from cancer.
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2017, as the Senate was to vote on moving head on health care with the goal of erasing much of Barack Obama's law. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) less
Photo: Andrew Harnik, Associated Press
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., left, and Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, return to their offices following votes, Thursday, July 25, 2013, on Capitol Hill in Washington. less
Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, STF
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2008 file photo, Republican presidential candidate, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., gives a thumbs up as he arrives at his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Va. McCain’s family says the Arizona senator has chosen to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer. less
Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2008 file photo, Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., standing with his wife Cindy, encourages his supporters to stand up and fight for America at the close of his address during a campaign rally in Bensalem, Pa. McCain’s family says the Arizona senator has chosen to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer. less
Photo: Stephan Savoia, AP
FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2009 file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., holds a healthcare town hall meeting in Sun City, Ariz. McCain's family says the Arizona senator has chosen to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer. less
Photo: Matt York, AP
PHOTOS: McCain throught the years:
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks at a campaign rally in Pottsville, Pa. McCain's family says the Arizona senator has chosen to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer.
>>Learn more about the "maverick" lawmaker from Arizona...
United States Senator and former Republican presidential candidate John McCain is pictured in this 1958 U.S. Navy yearbook photo. The picture, that appeared in the publication called the "Lucky Bag," had a caption that described McCain as "John, better known as Navy's John Wayne, was always reputed to be one of our most colorful characters." less
Photo: U.S. Navy /, Courtesy To The Chronicle
In this Sept. 2, 1945 black-and-white file photo provided by the McCain Presidential Campaign shows John McCain's father and grandfather on the bridge of a submarine tender USS Proteus, in Tokyo Bay a few hours after WWII had ended. It was the last time father and son saw each other. The son was 34 and a submarine commander. His crew had just brought a surrendered Japanese sub into the bar. Gramps, 61, had just relinquished command of a carrier task force and had attended the signing of the Japanese surrender aboard the USS Missouri that morning. He died of a heart attack several days later. less
Photo: McCain Campaign
Senator John McCain is pulled out of a Hanoi lake by North Vietnamese army soldiers and civilians on October 26, 1967. Mccain's A-4E Skyhawk Was Shot Down By A Surface-To-Air Missile.
Photo: Getty Images
U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Russell G. Ogan, foreground, points the way to Navy Lt. Cmdr. John Mccain to a waiting C-141A Starlifter cargo transport aircraft on March 14, 1973 In Hanoi, North Vietnam. Senator McCain had just been released from a North Vietnamese prison camp. less
Photo: USAF /, Getty Images
Photograph of John McCain after being freed in 1973.
Photo: US National Archives
Lieutenant Commander John McCain Is welcomed By U.S. President Richard Nixon upon McCain's release from five and one-half years as a P.O.W. during the Vietnam war May 24, 1973 In Washington, D.C.
Photo: Getty Images
John McCain (front right) with his squadron.
Photo: Library Of Congress
John McCain in an interview shortly after his release from POW camp in 1973.
Photo: Library Of Congress
In this November 2, 1982 file photo John McCain is seen in Phoenix, Ariz. McCain was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from Arizona in 1982, the launch of his political career.
Photo: Tom Tingle /, Phoenix Gazette
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and his wife Cindy, smile as confetti falls on them at the end of their 114th New Hampshire town hall meeting with voters at the Peterborough Town House in Peterborough, N.H., Sunday afternoon Jan 30, 2000. less
Photo: Stephan Savoia, AP
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., walks down a hallway in his home lined with photographs and news clippings of his career in Phoenix, Ariz. on Feb. 5, 2008.
Photo: Stephan Savoia, AP
Cindy McCain, wife of Republican presidential nominee, stands on stage with family members during the Republican National Convention 2008 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, on September 04, 2008. From L-R: Andrew, Meghan, Jimmy, Cindy, Jack, Doug, Bridget and Sydney. less
Photo: Paul J. Richards, AFP / Getty Images
Republican presidential nominee U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) acknowledges the crowd during day four of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Xcel Energy Center on September 4, 2008 in St. Paul, Minnesota. U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) will accept the GOP nomination for U.S. President Thursday night. less
Photo: Getty Images
Republican Presidential hopeful, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., second from left, and his wife Cindy, second from right, shares a laugh with Communications Director Jill Hazelbaker, left, and Traveling Press Secretary Brooke Buchanan, right, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2008, on his campaign plane en route to Grand Rapids, Mich., following his New Hampshire Republican Presidential Primary victory. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak) less
Photo: Charles Dharapak, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) takes a selfie with Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) (R) on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Republican members of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, from left, Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., question former FBI director James Comey as he recounts a series of conversations with President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2017. Comey alleges Trump repeatedly pressed him for his "loyalty" and directly pushed him to "lift the cloud" of investigation by declaring publicly the president was not the target of the probe into his campaign's Russia ties. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) less
Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2008 file photo, Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., with wife Cindy alongside, addresses supporters on election night in Nashua, N.H. McCain's family says the Arizona senator has chosen to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer. less
Photo: Bill Sikes, AP
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2008 file photo, Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. speaks at a rally outside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. McCain's family says the Arizona senator has chosen to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer. ) less
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
Photo: Bloomberg Photo By Andrew Harrer
PHOTOS: John McCain fights cancer
Sen. John McCain's family says the Arizona senator has chosen to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer.
>>Here are recent photos of the senator as he's battled brain cancer...
WASHINGTON (AP) — John McCain, the six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, has chosen to discontinue medical treatment for his brain cancer, his family said Friday.
In a statement, the family said McCain has surpassed expectations for survival, but "the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict." The family added, "With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment."
The senator, who would be 82 next week, has been away from the Capitol since December.
John McCain gave an impassioned speech on Health care and the duties of the Senate upon his return from brain cancer treatments on July 25, 2017. McCain's family is now saying the Senator will discontinue cancer treatment.
The son and grandson of Navy admirals, McCain is a former Navy pilot and was held as a prisoner of war in Vietnam for more than five years. He was elected to Congress in the early 1980s and elected to the Senate in 1986, replacing Barry Goldwater who retired. McCain gained a reputation as a lawmaker who was willing to stick to his convictions rather than go along with party leaders. It is a streak that draws a mix of respect and ire.
He has been a frequent target of criticism from President Donald Trump, especially for his vote against a Republican replacement for "Obamacare," the health care law approved under President Barack Obama.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Twitter that he was "very sad to hear this morning's update" from McCain's family.
"We are so fortunate to call him our friend and colleague. John, Cindy, and the entire McCain family are in our prayers at this incredibly difficult hour," McConnell said.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey called McCain "an American hero" who always put his country before himself.
Ducey said a "spirt of service and civility" guided McCain's life, standing as a model for Americans regardless of political affiliation.
McCain's wife, Cindy, tweeted: "I love my husband with all of my heart. God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey."
McCain underwent surgery in July 2017 to remove a blood clot in his brain after being diagnosed with an aggressive tumor called a glioblastoma. It's the same type of tumor that killed Sen. Edward M. Kennedy at age 77 in 2009.
McCain rebounded quickly, however, returning to Washington and entering the Senate in late July to a standing ovation from his colleagues. In a dramatic turn, he later cast a deciding vote against the Republican health care bill, earning the wrath of Trump, who frequently cites McCain's vote at campaign events.
McCain's condition worsened last fall and he has been in Arizona since December. A source close to McCain who asked not to be identified said Friday the senator is at his Arizona ranch with his family.
McCain is a long-term survivor of melanoma, a deadly skin cancer. Doctors classified his brain cancer as a "primary tumor," meaning it's not related to his former malignancies.
McCain ran unsuccessfully for the Republican presidential nomination in 2000, then won it in 2008 before losing the general election to Obama.
He returned to the Senate, determined not to be defined by a failed presidential campaign in which his reputation as a maverick had faded.
When Republicans took control of the Senate in 2015, McCain, the scion in a decorated military family, embraced his new influence as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, pushing for aggressive U.S. military intervention overseas and eager to contribute to "defeating the forces of radical Islam that want to destroy America."
Asked how he wanted to be remembered, McCain said simply: "That I made a major contribution to the defense of the nation."
Former Connecticut Sen. Joseph Lieberman, a close friend, said Friday that "becoming John McCain's friend has been one of the great blessings of my life. Today I am praying for him and his family."
___
Associated Press writer Laurie Kellman contributed to this story.