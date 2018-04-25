Man with weapon arrested at Iranian interests section in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man with a weapon was arrested Wednesday afternoon at the Iranian interests section in Washington, the Secret Service said.

The incident took place at Pakistan's embassy, which houses the Iranian interests section because Iran and the U.S. severed diplomatic relations in 1979.

The Secret Service said in a statement that agents responded to reports of shots fired. The agents determined that no shots had been fired, but they arrested a man in possession of a weapon. He was charged with assault.

Authorities haven't released his identity.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency posted a brief video online that appears to show armed officers subduing a man face-down on the ground. The agency reported that the man shouted "slogans against the Islamic Republic of Iran," without elaborating.

___

Associated Press writer Amir Vahdat in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.