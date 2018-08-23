Latino-Arab candidate hopes to unseat indicted Republican

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Democratic congressional candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar says he is hopeful he can unseat U.S. Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter after the congressman was indicted on corruption charges.

Campa-Najjar says support has been coming in from the national Democratic Party.

The 29-year-old whose mother is a Mexican-American Catholic and father a Palestinian Muslim says he offers "sensible solutions" and can win voters across party lines to flip Southern California's most Republican district.

The indictment of Hunter and his wife alleges they illegally converted his campaign account into a household checkbook reorders his re-election contest.

Hunter calls it a political witch hunt. They have pleaded not guilty to the charges.