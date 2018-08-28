Kavanaugh's support for surveilling Americans raises concern

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, officiates at the swearing-in of Judge Britt Grant to take a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in Atlanta at the U.S. District Courthouse in Washington. SKavanaugh has frequently supported giving the government wide latitude in the name of national security, including the secret collection of personal data from Americans. less FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, officiates at the swearing-in of Judge Britt Grant to take a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for ... more Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Kavanaugh's support for surveilling Americans raises concern 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

CINCINNATI (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has frequently supported giving the government wide latitude in the name of national security, including the secret collection of personal data from Americans.

Democrats plan to grill Kavanaugh about that and other matters during his confirmation hearings scheduled to begin next Tuesday. Beyond his writings as an appeals court judge, some Democrats suspect Kavanaugh was more involved in crafting counterterrorism policies during the George W. Bush administration than he has let on.

Kavanaugh has said in congressional testimony that he wasn't involved in such provocative matters as warrantless surveillance and treatment of enemy combatants after the Sept. 11 attacks.

Yet if he is confirmed to replace former Justice Anthony Kennedy, legal experts predict Kavanaugh could shift the court to the right on national security issues.

EDITOR'S NOTE _ One in a series of stories examining the nomination of federal appeals court Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court