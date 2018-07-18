Is there a backdoor to getting at Donald Trump's tax return?
At least one Democratic activist says yes, and it's through a New York state investigation into Trump's charity.
Democratic candidate for state attorney general Zephyr Teachout is calling on the governor to grant authority to state prosecutors pursuing a civil case against the Trump Foundation to launch a criminal probe, a shift that she argues could lead to the release of Trump's tax returns.
The state alleges in a June suit that Trump tapped his foundation to settle business disputes and other illegal uses.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he would grant a referral if asked. The attorney general's office says it may ask for broader authority if warranted, but says that could delay its civil case.