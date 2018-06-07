Now Playing:

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is now representing President Donald Trump as his attorney, slammed the credibility and character of adult film actress Stormy Daniels during an interview in Tel Aviv. (June 7)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation," quickly drawing condemnation from members of the legal sex industry.

"I'm sorry I don't respect a porn star the way I respect a career woman or a woman of substance or a woman who isn't going to sell her body for sexual exploitation," Giuliani said Wednesday at a conference in Tel Aviv.

Daniels' work as an adult film actress "entitles you to no degree of giving your credibility any weight," he said, adding that people could "just look" at Daniels to know she wasn't believable.

"Excuse me, but when you look at Stormy Daniels ..." Giuliani said, prompting the moderator to interject and tell him that he must respect women while speaking at the "Globes" Capital Market conference.

Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP
FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington. Giuliani says Stormy Daniels isn’t credible because of her work as a porn actress and implied that her claims that she had sex with the president aren’t true because of the way she looks. less
FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington. Giuliani says Stormy Daniels isn’t credible because of her work as a porn actress and ... more
Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP
Image 2 of 25
FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. Daniels says her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump and worked with the president's attorney to get her to appear on Fox News and falsely deny having sex with Trump. The allegations are made in a lawsuit filed June 6 in Los Angeles. The lawsuit alleges Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen "colluded" with Daniels' then-attorney Keith Davidson to have her deny the relationship on Fox News after a tabloid magazine story about Daniels and Trump. less
FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. Daniels says her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump and worked with the ... more
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
Image 3 of 25

Timeline of the Stormy Daniels scandal.

Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Image 4 of 25 | Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels
Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels: Actress Stormy Daniels in 2008 in Las Vegas. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, reached a $130,000 deal a month before the 2016 election to keep silent on an alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump, according to the Wall Street Journal. less
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Image 5 of 25
January 2005

Photo: JOE AMON, AP
Image 6 of 25
March 2006 

Photo: CHRIS PIZZELLO, REUTERS
Image 7 of 25
July 2006

Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
Image 8 of 25
November 2016

Photo: Hector Retamal / AFP/Getty Images
Image 9 of 25
Feb. 13, 2018

Photo: Mary Altaffer, Associated Press
Image 10 of 25
March 7, 2018


Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
Image 11 of 25
March 25, 2018

Photo: /Associated Press
Image 12 of 25
April 9, 2018

Photo: Drew Angerer
Image 13 of 25
April 18, 2018

Photo: Trump Tweet
Image 14 of 25
April 26, 2018

Photo: Richard Drew /Associated Press
Image 15 of 25
May 2, 2018

Photo: Mark J. Terrill, STF / Associated Press
Image 16 of 25
May 3, 2018

Photo: Trumptweet
Image 17 of 25 | Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels

Actress Stormy Daniels in 2008 in Las Vegas.

Photo: Chris Farina/WireImage
Image 18 of 25 | Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels

Donald Trump at the Lake Tahoe golf event in 2006 where the alleged encounter took place.

Photo: DINO VOURNAS/AP
Image 19 of 25 | Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels at a Trump Vodka launch party in 2007.

Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Image 20 of 25 | Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels

Adult film actresses Stormy Daniels and Jessica Drake. In 2016, Drake also accused then-candidate Donald Trump with unwanted sexual contact during the same Lake Tahoe event in 2006.

Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic
Image 21 of 25 | Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels
Jessica Drake (R), who works for an adult film company, stands with a photo of her meeting with Donald Trump, beside attorney Gloria Allred as they talk about allegations of sexual misconduct against the Republican presidential hopeful during a press conference in Los Angeles on October 22, 2016. less
Photo: Mark Ralston / AFP /Getty Images
Image 22 of 25 | Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels

In the 2005 "Access Hollywood" video uncovered in October 2016, Trump could be heard telling Billy Bush that “when you’re a star” you can “grab them by the p—y.”

Photo: Getty Images
Image 23 of 25 | v
Rachel Crooks, left, Jessica Leeds, center, and Samantha Holvey attend a news conference, Monday﻿ in New York to discuss their accusations of sexual misconduct against Donald Trump. ﻿
Photo: Mark Lennihan, STF
Image 24 of 25 | Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels

Summer Zervos (R), a former contestant on the TV show The Apprentice, who previously accused Donald Trump of sexual misconduct, during a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred in Los Angeles, California on November 11, 2016. (Photo by Ronen Tivony/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Photo: NurPhoto/NurPhoto Via Getty Images
Image 25 of 25 | Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels
Karena Virginia, right, accompanied by lawyer Gloria Allred, addresses a news conference in New York, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. Virginia accused Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump of inappropriate sexual conduct, a day after he said all such allegations are fiction. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) less
Photo: Richard Drew, Associated Press

The adult film industry took the former New York City mayor to task Thursday, saying his comments demean women in general and were aimed solely at discrediting Daniels because of how she makes a living and not based on the facts of the case.

"The fact of the matter is the average person in the adult film industry is generally no more or less honest than any other person in society, and in the case of Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump, probably quite a bit more honest," said Mark Kernes, senior editor of Adult Video News, the industry's trade publication, and a longtime friend of Daniels'.

Jackie Martin, a spokeswoman for Vivid Entertainment, one of the industry's largest porn producers, said Giuliani's comments were "offensive and outlandish."

"Many talented women of substance have chosen to make their careers in the adult industry," she said.

Other advocates for legal sex-related industries bemoaned Giuliani's comments as trying to silence the voices of women who face exploitation.

"It's incredibly dangerous to attach the worth of a person to their sexual behavior," said Christa B. Daring, executive director of the Sex Workers Outreach Project.

"Frequently, appearance is weaponized against women in our society, whether that be because they're too pretty or they're too heavy," Daring said.

Giuliani's comments also drew a heated response from Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, who called for Trump to immediately fire Giuliani.

Daniels has said she had sex with a married Trump in 2006. She is fighting to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 election.

Trump has denied Daniels' allegations that they had sex just months after his wife, Melania, gave birth to their son.

Trump has appeared in benign roles in at least three soft-core porn films in the 1990s and early 2000s.

BuzzFeed and CNN reported in 2016 that in one of the videos, Trump appears backstage at a fashion show with two Playboy Playmates and the future first lady. In another, he pops open a bottle of champagne on a Playboy-branded limo and the third shows him photographing clothed models and interviewing a Playboy Playmate.

Photos in which Melania Trump, a former model, had posed nude surfaced during the 2016 campaign. They were taken in the 1990s for the now-defunct French magazine Max. She also posed naked and lying on a fur blanket for British GQ in 2000.

Giuliani said the first lady doesn't believe Daniels' claim.

But Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump's spokeswoman, said Thursday: "I don't believe Mrs. Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani."

Giuliani said the $130,000 that Daniels was paid as part of the nondisclosure agreement was "like a nuisance thing." If her claims could be proven, she would have been paid millions of dollars, he said.

Avenatti fired back on Twitter, calling Giuliani a "misogynist." He said Daniels "should be celebrated for her courage, strength and intelligence" and that he "would be put her character up against Mr. Giuliani's any day of the week."

Giuliani declined to comment further Thursday when reached by The Associated Press.

___

Associated Press writers Jonathan Lemire in New York, Darlene Superville in Washington, Alexandra Villarreal in Philadelphia and John Rogers in Los Angeles contributed to this report.