FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2012, file photo, Playboy "bunny" Shera Bechard arrives at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala in Los Angeles. A judge has ordered the former Playboy centerfold model to provide copies of a lawsuit she filed last week against Elliott Broidy, a top fundraiser for President Donald Trump, to porn actress Stormy Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti and others. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Ernest Hiroshige denied requests from news organizations Tuesday, July 10, 2018, to make the lawsuit public. The suit also names Bechard's former attorney, Keith Davidson, and Daniels' attorney, Avenatti.

Hugh Hefner, center, Anna Sophia Berglund, left, and Shera Bechard arrive at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Paul McCartney on Friday, Feb. 10, 2012 in Los Angeles. Markstone Capital chief Elliott Broidy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Playboy centerfold model who claims she had an affair with a top fundraiser for President Donald Trump wants him to pay an additional $200,000, beyond a $1.6 million settlement.

A redacted copy of Shera Bechard's lawsuit against Elliott Broidy was released Tuesday. Several news organizations, including The Associated Press, fought to make the lawsuit public.

Court documents say the two had an affair and Broidy agreed to pay Bechard $1.6 million as part of a confidentiality agreement.

Broidy stopped making payments in July, alleging her former attorney, Keith Davidson, had improperly discussed the details of the confidentiality agreement with Stormy Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti.

Bechard says she suffered damages because of Broidy's "breach" of the settlement and wants to be paid $200,000 or receive all remaining settlement payments.