Decades of 'Fancy meeting you here!' for Gorsuch, Kavanaugh

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, top left, is pictured next to Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who has been nominated to the Supreme Court, in this photo taken during the term that both men worked for Justice Anthony Kennedy in 1993 and 1994. Kavanaugh and Gorsuch share a history that goes back decades. In the back row of the photo are the clerks that worked for Kennedy that term: Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, Miles Ehrlich, Nathan Forrester and Gary Feinerman. Kennedy, whom Kavanaugh has been nominated to replace, is in the bottom row alongside staff. (U.S. Supreme Court via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and nominee Brett Kavanaugh share a history that goes back to high school.

Kavanaugh was a junior when Gorsuch arrived as a freshman at the all-boys Georgetown Preparatory School outside Washington. They didn't run in the same circles, but they did share a lunch period.

It was only the first of many times their lives intersected over the past several decades. The two clerked together at the Supreme Court, became federal appeals court judges the same year, served together on a judicial committee and co-wrote, along with several others, a book about precedent. Kavanaugh has called them "friends."

They wouldn't be the first buddies to serve together on the high court's bench. Sometimes those friendships have flourished. Other times, friends have had fallings-out.

EDITOR'S NOTE _ One in a series of stories examining the nomination of federal appeals court Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court