SAN DIEGO (AP) — Indicted Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter is suggesting that his wife is to blame for misuse of campaign funds after the couple was indicted on using up to $250,000 in campaign funds for trips, clothing purchases and school tuition

  • Margaret Hunter, center, the wife of U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, arrives for an arraignment hearing Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in San Diego. Hunter and his wife were indicted this week on federal charges that they used more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses that ranged from groceries to golf trips and lied about it in federal filings, prosecutors said. Photo: Denis Poroy, AP / Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
    Margaret Hunter, center, the wife of U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, arrives for an arraignment hearing Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in San Diego. Hunter and his wife were indicted this week on federal charges that they used more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses that ranged from groceries to golf trips and lied about it in federal filings, prosecutors said. less
    Margaret Hunter, center, the wife of U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, arrives for an arraignment hearing Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in San Diego. Hunter and his wife were indicted this week on federal charges that they ... more
    Photo: Denis Poroy, AP
Photo: Denis Poroy, AP
Image 1 of / 18

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 18 | How Rep. Hunter allegedly spent campaign money
Margaret Hunter, center, the wife of U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, arrives for an arraignment hearing Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in San Diego. Hunter and his wife were indicted this week on federal charges that they used more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses that ranged from groceries to golf trips and lied about it in federal filings, prosecutors said. less
Margaret Hunter, center, the wife of U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, arrives for an arraignment hearing Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in San Diego. Hunter and his wife were indicted this week on federal charges that they ... more
Photo: Denis Poroy, AP

Hunter in an interview with Fox News on Thursday after the couple pleaded not guilty to illegally using the campaign account for personal expenses said his campaign made mistakes and that his wife was his campaign manager.

Hunter had previously said a year ago that his campaign would stop paying his wife, Margaret, as the spending was investigated.

Hunter defended some of the spending, saying trips paid for with campaign funds were for fundraising

Now Playing:

Congressman Duncan Hunter...the California Republican who was indicted along with his wife Margaret, on federal charges related to stealing campaign funds to pay for personal expenses, appeared to throw her under the bus for the alleged crime. Veuer's Nick Cardona has that story.

Media: Buzz 60

Hunter and his wife arrived and left separately from federal court to enter their pleas.

Also