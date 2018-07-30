Congress struggles with countering Putin after Trump summit

Photo: Pavel Golovkin, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE - In this July 28, 2018, photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the State Prize awards ceremony in Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Congress is producing an unusual outpouring of bills, resolutions and new sanctions proposals to push back at President Donald Trump’s approach to Putin. They want to shore up relations with NATO allies and prevent Russian interference in the midterm election. less FILE - In this July 28, 2018, photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the State Prize awards ceremony in Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Congress is producing an unusual outpouring of bills, ... more Photo: Pavel Golovkin, AP Congress struggles with countering Putin after Trump summit 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is producing an unusual outpouring of bills, resolutions and new sanctions proposals to push back at President Donald Trump's approach to Vladimir Putin. They want to shore up relations with NATO allies and prevent Russian interference in the midterm election.

But it remains uncertain if any of their efforts will yield results. Lawmakers are struggling with how to move beyond a symbolic rebuke of Trump's interactions with the Russian president.

As Trump and Putin weigh another face-to-face meeting, lawmakers in both parties — particularly in the Senate — appear motivated to act. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has warned that Russia "better quit messing around" in U.S. elections. He has tasked two Senate committees to start working on sanctions-related legislation.