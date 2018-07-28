Central Americans seeking path to US have few legal options





Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 Martha Santamaria poses for photos Friday, July 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. Santamaria made sure to follow the U.S. immigration rules. She obtained a green card through her husband, came to the country on an immigrant visa and became an American citizen. When her sister came on a travel visa fleeing violence and civil war in her native El Salvador, she helped her get a green card to stay in the U.S. That process took 16 years. less Martha Santamaria poses for photos Friday, July 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. Santamaria made sure to follow the U.S. immigration rules. She obtained a green card through her husband, came to the country on an ... more Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP Image 2 of 2 Martha Santamaria poses for photos Friday, July 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. Santamaria went out of her way to help her sister come to the U.S. legally to escape violence and civil war in her native El Salvador. The process took 16 years. Immigrants who are heeding the calls of President Donald Trump and other conservatives to come here legally are encountering few options for such a pathway in a country whose immigration system is notoriously complex and backlogged. less Martha Santamaria poses for photos Friday, July 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. Santamaria went out of her way to help her sister come to the U.S. legally to escape violence and civil war in her native El Salvador. ... more Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP Central Americans seeking path to US have few legal options 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Donald Trump has said immigrants should come to the country with legal papers in hand instead of trying to cross the southwest border.

But the reality is there are few legal avenues for immigrants to move to the United States.

Visas are hard to come by, especially for immigrants who struggle with poverty and joblessness in Central America. And getting a family member who is an American citizen to sponsor them can take more than a decade.

Immigrants fleeing violence or persecution can seek asylum at designated points along the border and at the airports, too. But without a strong case they might be quickly sent back and many immigrants try to cross illegally in the hopes they can make it to the United States.