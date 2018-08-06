Ohio special election Tuesday watched for clues to November





Photo: James Miller, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 FILE – In this April 24, 2012, file photo, Ohio state Sen. Troy Balderson, R-Zanesville, asks a question about permit fees for owning exotic animals during an Ohio Senate Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources Committee hearing in Columbus, Ohio. Balderson and Danny O'Connor, a Democrat serving as recorder of Franklin County, Ohio, are running in a special congressional election on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, to determine who will fill out the final months of the term of former U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi, a Republican who retired in January 2018, before both candidates face off again for the retired lawmaker's seat in the Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, general election. (James Miller/The Marion Star via AP, File) less FILE – In this April 24, 2012, file photo, Ohio state Sen. Troy Balderson, R-Zanesville, asks a question about permit fees for owning exotic animals during an Ohio Senate Agriculture, Environment and Natural ... more Photo: James Miller, AP Image 2 of 2 FILE – In this Thursday, July 19, 2018, file photo, Danny O'Connor, a Democrat serving as recorder of Franklin County, Ohio, listens as Boston Mayor Marty Walsh speaks to O'Connor's campaign supporters at the Democrat Party office in Delaware, Ohio. O'Connor and Ohio state Sen. Troy Balderson, R-Zanesville, are running in a special congressional election on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, to determine who will fill out the final months of the term of former U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi, a Republican who retired in January 2018, before both candidates face off again for the retired lawmaker's seat in the Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, general election. (Jonathan Quilter/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File) less FILE – In this Thursday, July 19, 2018, file photo, Danny O'Connor, a Democrat serving as recorder of Franklin County, Ohio, listens as Boston Mayor Marty Walsh speaks to O'Connor's campaign supporters at the ... more Photo: Jonathan Quilter, AP Ohio special election Tuesday watched for clues to November 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Democrat is within striking distance of winning a congressional race in Ohio on Tuesday for an open seat that has been reliably Republican for more than three decades. Both national parties are focusing on the contest for clues about whether Democrats will retake the U.S. House of Representatives in November.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have campaigned in support of the Republican candidate in recent weeks. Polls taken by Emerson College and Monmouth University before Saturday's Trump event in suburban Columbus showed the race neck-and-neck.

Troy Balderson, a two-term Republican state senator, is working to retain GOP control of the 12th District. He faces Democrat Danny O'Connor, the Franklin County recorder, who has reported raising more money than Baldeson has.

The seat was held for 18 years by GOP Gov. John Kasich and nearly another 18 by U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi, a Republican who retired in January and is backing Balderson in Tuesday's special election.

Balderson, 57, is a Trump supporter but is also aligning himself with Kasich, an outspoken Trump critic.

O'Connor, 31, also has taken care not to criticize Kasich. The Republican governor's statewide popularity remains high, in part, because of an increase in support among Democrats as he's maintained a steady barrage of negative commentary about the president.

The candidates made their final push Monday at stops around the central Ohio district, which sprawls from the urban, heavily Democratic Franklin County, home to Columbus, into Trump-supporting suburban and rural areas stretching east to Zanesville and the Appalachian foothills.