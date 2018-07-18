Trump, Melania Trump mourn fallen Secret Service agent

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump paid their respects Wednesday to the family of a Secret Service agent who died in Scotland while supporting their overseas trip.

Special Agent Nole E. Remagen suffered a stroke Monday during Trump's trip to Belgium, England, Scotland and Finland. The 19-year veteran died in Scotland on Tuesday, surrounded by immediate family and Secret Service colleagues. His body was being returned to the U.S. on Wednesday.

"Our hearts are filled with sadness over the loss of a beloved and devoted Special Agent, husband, and father," Trump said in a statement. "Our prayers are with Special Agent Remagen's loved ones, including his wife and two young children. We grieve with them and with his Secret Service colleagues, who have lost a friend and a brother."

Trump said, "Melania and I are deeply grateful for his lifetime of devotion."

The Trumps departed the White House on the Marine One helicopter on Wednesday to attend a ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, just outside Washington, where the body of Remagen, who also served five years in the U.S. Marine Corps, was due to arrive. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, also went to pay their respects.

Trump left Scotland on Sunday evening and flew to Helsinki for a Monday summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He returned to Washington late Monday.

This story has been corrected to show that agent died after Trump was back in U.S.