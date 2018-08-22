2 alleged agents of Iran arrested for spying in US

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has charged two alleged agents of Iran, accusing them of conducting covert surveillance of Israeli and Jewish facilities in the United States and collecting intelligence on Americans linked to a political organization that wants to see the current Iranian government overthrown.

A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Washington says the pair with links to both Iran and California were involved in conducting surveillance last year on several Jewish centers, specifically Hillel Center and Rohr Chabad Center in Chicago.

Charged were Ahmadreza (ahmad-RAY-zuh) Doostdar (DOOS-dar) and Majid (mah-JEED) Ghorbani (gore-BAH-nee).

They also are accused of working to penetrate an Iranian dissident group in the United States and sending intelligence and photographs of individuals attending the group's rallies back to Tehran.