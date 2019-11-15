Warren says she won’t immediately push for Medicare for All

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks with supporters after filing to have her name listed on the New Hampshire primary ballot, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Concord, N.H. Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks with supporters after filing to have her name listed on the New Hampshire primary ballot, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Concord, N.H. Photo: Charles Krupa, AP Photo: Charles Krupa, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Warren says she won’t immediately push for Medicare for All 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Elizabeth Warren says that if she’s elected president, she won’t immediately push to give every American government-funded health care and will work to pass a “Medicare for All” plan by her third year in office.

That’s a significant step away from a proposal she’s spent months championing.

The Massachusetts senator is pledging to build on existing programs to expand public insurance options in her first 100 days as president.

The public option is backed by Warren’s more moderate rivals, including former Vice President Joe Biden.

She says she’d work with Congress to pass universal coverage “no later than” her third year.

Warren has been trying to show she’d pay for Medicare for All without raising middle-class taxes. Experts have criticized her approach for underestimating the proposal’s costs.