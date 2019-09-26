US vaping illness count jumps to 805, deaths rise to 12

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 10, 2018 photo, a high school principal displays vaping devices that were confiscated from students at the school in Massachusetts. On Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 805 confirmed and probable cases have been reported to have a vaping-related breathing illness, and the death toll has risen to 12. less FILE - In this Tuesday, April 10, 2018 photo, a high school principal displays vaping devices that were confiscated from students at the school in Massachusetts. On Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, the Centers for ... more Photo: Steven Senne, AP Photo: Steven Senne, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close US vaping illness count jumps to 805, deaths rise to 12 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds more Americans have been reported to have a vaping-related breathing illness, and the death toll has risen to 12.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said 805 confirmed and probable cases have been reported. That's a 52% jump in one week.

Illnesses have cropped up in almost every state. The death reports come from 10 states. Mississippi officials announced the latest one on Thursday.

Most patients have said they vaped products containing THC. The investigation has been increasingly focused on products containing that chemical, which gives marijuana its high.

But some patients said they vaped only nicotine, and officials are advising people to avoid any vaping product until the cause is better understood.