US lawmakers demand UN health agency change opioid guidance

Two U.S. lawmakers are calling on the World Health Organization to withdraw pain care guidelines that include what they say are false claims about the safety of prescription opioids.

The members of Congress say the United Nations health agency's guidance was influenced by people with financial connections to the international sister company of Purdue Pharma, the company that makes the powerful opioid painkiller OxyContin.

Reps. Katherine Clark and Hal Rogers say in a letter that the WHO is, in effect, promoting the chronic use of opioids, which could lead other countries toward the same kind of addiction and overdose crisis that has plagued the U.S. in recent years.

WHO says it's reviewing the report.

Purdue says it never violated rules and says the report seeks to "vilify" the company.