The Latest: Veto of North Carolina 'born alive' upheld

FILE - In a Feb. 6, 2019 file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks with reporters after testifying before the House Natural Resources Committee hearing on climate change, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on North Carolina's "born alive' abortion measure (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

North Carolina Republican leaders have failed to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of legislation that would have created a new crime against doctors and nurses who fail to care for an infant delivered during an unsuccessful abortion.

Enough Democrats sided with Cooper to defeat the override Wednesday by a vote of 67-53. An override required 72 votes. The Senate had voted to override in April.

The unsuccessful override hands a victory to abortion-rights groups and lawmakers after a series of legislative defeats in recent weeks in other states, such as Alabama.

The "born-alive" measure would have directed health care practitioners to grant newborns delivered after an abortion the same protections as other patients. Cooper's veto message said the measure was unnecessary, and laws already protect newborns.

President Donald Trump has expressed support for "born alive" bills.

12:45 a.m.

North Carolina lawmakers will finally decide whether to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of legislation that says doctors and nurses can be charged with a crime if they fail to care for an infant delivered during an unsuccessful abortion.

House Republicans scheduled an override vote Wednesday on the "born alive" measure. The Senate agreed to the override weeks ago, but House leaders kept delaying votes through May.

Republicans need help from several House Democrats to complete the override and enact the measure. Bill sponsors scheduled an eleventh-hour news conference Wednesday to urge Democratic support.

Cooper's veto message said the measure was unnecessary, and laws already protect newborns.

President Donald Trump has expressed support for "born-alive" bills. The Wisconsin Senate also scheduled a vote on a similar measure Wednesday.