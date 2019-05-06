States seek to cut off religious exemptions for vaccination

Kate Herrold, of Falmouth, holds her daughter with other mothers in a hallway, Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Statehouse in Augusta, Maine, where the Senate passed a bill ending non-medical vaccine exemptions. The bill would end religious and philosophical opt-outs by 2021 for public school students, as well as employees at nursery schools and health care facilities. It faces further legislative action in both chambers.

Connecticut's attorney general has given state lawmakers the legal go-ahead to pursue a measure that would keep parents from exempting their children from vaccinations for religious reasons.

Attorney General William Tong offered no stance Monday on whether the General Assembly should scrap the state's religious exemption.

But the Democrat's formal opinion released Monday says Connecticut may "create, eliminate or suspend" the exemption. He says it is within the state's "well-settled power to protect public safety and health."

A top legislative Democrat had requested the nonbinding opinion, concerned that a growing number of families have sought the exemption in recent years. Critics say their constitutional rights would be violated.

Also Monday, some New York health officials urged lawmakers to pass similar legislation to end that state's religious exemption, given the uptick in measles cases.