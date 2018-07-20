Singapore: Hack of 1.5M patients' records targeted PM Lee

FILE - In this April 28, 2018, file photo, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks during a press conference to mark the end of the 32nd ASEAN Summit in Singapore. A cyberattack on Singapore's public health system breached records on 1.5 million people and targeted Prime Minister Lee, a two-time cancer survivor, officials said Friday, July 20, 2018.

SINGAPORE (AP) — Officials say a cyberattack on Singapore's public health system breached records on 1.5 million people and targeted the prime minister, a two-time cancer survivor.

The communications and health ministries said in a statement Friday the attackers repeatedly targeted Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's personal particulars and information on medicine dispensed to him. Police investigations were ongoing.

The attack on SingHealth data involved people who visited outpatient clinics from May 2015 to July 4, when the cyberattack occurred. Their data were copied, but officials say nothing was altered. Some had their records of dispensed medicines copied too.

Lee has been treated for lymphoma and prostate cancer. He said on Facebook that if the hackers were looking for a dark state secret or something to embarrass him, "they would have been disappointed."