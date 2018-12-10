Record count reported for mysterious paralyzing illness

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials are reporting the most cases ever of a mysterious paralyzing illness in children.

Fortunately, the disease remains rare. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday reported 158 confirmed cases so far this year.

That's more than the 149 reported in a similar wave of illnesses in 2016.

It's not clear what's causing some kids to lose the ability to move their face, neck, back, arms or legs. The symptoms tend to occur about a week after the children had a fever and respiratory illness.

Health officials call the condition acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM.