Plutonium found in Colorado soil; 2nd test shows lower level

DENVER (AP) — Health officials say elevated levels of plutonium were found in the soil near a former nuclear weapons plant outside Denver, while a second test showed far lower levels.

State health officials said Tuesday they are trying to sort out conflicting test results from soil taken near the Rocky Flats plant, which made plutonium triggers for nuclear warheads from 1952 until 1989.

The tests were done on two portions of the same soil sample.

Health officials say they're taking the results seriously but don't believe there's an immediate threat to public health. They say they're pursuing more information.

Rocky Flats underwent a $7 billion cleanup after it closed. The soil that showed elevated plutonium was taken from a buffer zone east of the plant in the path of a proposed highway.