North Carolina schools add e-cigs to 'no smoking' signs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina public schools have added a picture of an electronic cigarette to their "no smoking" signs.

News outlets report all public schools in the state are required to have a sign posted stating they're a tobacco-free zone, but this year a symbol has been added to also ban e-cigarette use, also called vaping.

Pitt County Health Department Coordinator Tiffany Thigpen told WNCT the state received money to add the symbol to the signs ahead of the new school year.

The addition comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigates 94 possible cases of severe lung disease associated with vaping reported across 14 states this summer.

Pitt County Public Health Director John Silvernail says three of those cases were reported in North Carolina.