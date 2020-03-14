New Zealand memorial for mosque shooting canceled

Men attend Friday prayers in Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 13, 2020. Events to mark the death of 51 people who were killed and dozens more injured when a gunman attacked two mosques in Christchurch March 15, 2019 begin Friday. (John Kirk-Anderson/Pool Photo via AP) less Men attend Friday prayers in Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 13, 2020. Events to mark the death of 51 people who were killed and dozens more injured when a gunman attacked two mosques in Christchurch ... more Photo: John Kirk-Anderson, AP Photo: John Kirk-Anderson, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close New Zealand memorial for mosque shooting canceled 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — A national memorial in New Zealand to commemorate the 51 people who were killed when a gunman attacked two mosques one year ago has been canceled due to fears over the new coronavirus.

Thousands of people were expected to attend the Sunday service in Christchurch to mark the anniversary of the March 15 shooting.

New Zealand has had just five confirmed cases of COVID-19, and so far there haven't been signs of a local outbreak.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the decision announced Saturday was pragmatic and precautionary.