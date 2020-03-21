NY scours globe for medical supplies, scouts hospital sites

A screen displays a message thanking health care workers during the coronavirus outbreak, in a sparsely populated Times Square, Friday, March 20, 2020, in New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ordering all workers in non-essential businesses to stay home and banning non-essential gatherings statewide.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York is scouring the globe for desperately needed medical supplies and scouting field hospital locations in New York City and its suburbs as confirmed coronavirus cases soared above 10,000 statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

The goal is to quickly boost the state's hospital capacity from around 50,000 beds to 75,000 beds, Cuomo said at a news briefing. The state has already hospitalized 1,600 people due to the outbreak.

The governor said the state is looking to see if Manhattan's Javits Center could be suitable for 1,000 beds. Possible locations for temporary hospitals built by the Army Corps of Engineers include Stony Brook University and SUNY College at Old Westbury on Long Island and the Westchester County Center. Sites will be reviewed Saturday, he said.

“Everything that can be done is being done," Cuomo said.

Officials have identified 2 million face masks that can be sent to hot spots, Cuomo said, and apparel companies are pivoting to make masks. One million masks are being sent to New York City hospitals Saturday, and 500,000 to Long Island, he said.

The state is also rounding up critically needed ventilators from around the state and purchasing 6,000 to deploy to the most critical areas, Cuomo said. And they are investigating whether multiple patients can be served by a single ventilator.

“We are literally scouring the globe looking for medical supplies,” Cuomo said.

The state also will immediately conduct trials of an experimental treatment with hydroxychloroquine and Zithromax. Cuomo said the Food and Drug Administration is sending 10,000 doses to the state.

