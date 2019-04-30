New York City bans alcohol ads on city property

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced a ban of alcohol advertising on city property.

The ban, which takes effect immediately, applies to bus shelters, newsstands, Wi-Fi kiosks and recycling kiosks. Venues currently permitted to sell alcohol, such as restaurants, stadiums and concerts halls, are exempt.

Existing ads will also be allowed to remain until their contracts end.

The health commissioner, Dr. Oxiris Barbot (OHK'-see-rees bahr-BOH'), says there are "far too many deaths related to alcohol."

The deputy mayor for health and human services, Dr. Herminia Palacio, says ads can influence how much people drink and how young they are when they start.

A Metropolitan Transportation Authority ban on advertising alcohol beverages on all New York City buses, subway cars and in stations took effect in January 2018.