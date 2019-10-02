Johnson & Johnson settles with 2 Ohio counties over opioids

Johnson & Johnson has become the latest company to settle a lawsuit to get out of the first federal trial over the nation's opioids crisis, reaching a deal worth more than $20 million with two Ohio counties.

The conglomerate and its Janssen Pharmaceutical subsidiary announced the agreement late Tuesday with Cuyahoga and Summit counties.

It calls for the company to pay $10 million. The deal also includes provisions for the company to reimburse the counties up to $5 million for legal expenses and contribute another $5.4 million to nonprofit organizations that deal with the opioid crisis.

The company is not admitting liability in a settlement announced three weeks before a trial is to begin in Cleveland. Four other drug companies had already reached settlements with the two counties.