Italy: Infant dies after parents circumcise him at home
ROME (AP) — Italian media are reporting that an infant boy has died as the result of a circumcision performed by his parents at home.
The ANSA news agency reported on Sunday that the 5-month-old baby was brought to a hospital in Bologna by helicopter in cardiac arrest on Friday afternoon and died that night.
The prosecutor's office in the region of Reggio Emilia has opened a manslaughter investigation.
