Increased number of STDs in Hawaii linked to online dating

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials say an increase in sexually transmitted diseases to the highest numbers reported in decades can be linked to the prevalence of online dating.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sunday that cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis have increased significantly in the state.

The state Department of Health Harm Reduction Services Branch says all three infections were at or near their highest rates in about 30 years.

State health officials say more connections with many more people are made rapidly through online dating services.

Officials also say there has been decreasing reliance on condoms or prophylactics for protection against acquiring or spreading STDs.

Officials say the Hawaii figures correspond with the national rates of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis infections, which have risen for the fifth year in a row.

