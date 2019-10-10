Global Fund seeks $14 billion to fight aids, TB, malaria

US Microsoft founder, Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, left, and Irish rock band U2 singer Bono arrive at the City Hall of Lyon, central France, Wednesday Oct.9 2019, ahead of the two-day conference of Global Fund to Fight HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria. (Olivier Chassignole, Pool via AP) less US Microsoft founder, Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, left, and Irish rock band U2 singer Bono arrive at the City Hall of Lyon, central France, Wednesday Oct.9 2019, ahead of the ... more Photo: Olivier Chassignole, AP Photo: Olivier Chassignole, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Global Fund seeks $14 billion to fight aids, TB, malaria 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

PARIS (AP) — Heads of states, CEOs and global health leaders are gathered in France to try to raise at least $14 billion to finance the fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria over the next three years.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who hosts the conference in the city of Lyon, wants the event to raise a larger amount than the $12.2 billion brought in at the last conference in 2016.

A dozen heads of state and government, mostly from African countries, are attending Thursday the two-day conference of the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

The donations from governments, philanthropic donors and the private sector will be used to finance health programs in more than 100 countries.