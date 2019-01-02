Gaza cafe owner offers fish pedicures to improve business
Fares Akram, Associated Press
Updated
In this Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018 photo, Palestinians soak their feet in tank stocked with fish at a cafe in Gaza City. The Gaza cafe operator said his business is booming after launching the fish pedicure service in the beleaguered Gaza Strip. A 30-minute session costs about $8 -- a hefty sum in the impoverished coastal enclave. But dozens of people are willing to pay the price for a temporary escape from the difficult living conditions in Gaza. less
In this Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018 photo, Palestinians soak their feet in tank stocked with fish at a cafe in Gaza City. The Gaza cafe operator said his business is booming after launching the fish pedicure ... more
Photo: Khalil Hamra, AP
Photo: Khalil Hamra, AP
Image
1of/4
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 4
In this Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018 photo, Palestinians soak their feet in tank stocked with fish at a cafe in Gaza City. The Gaza cafe operator said his business is booming after launching the fish pedicure service in the beleaguered Gaza Strip. A 30-minute session costs about $8 -- a hefty sum in the impoverished coastal enclave. But dozens of people are willing to pay the price for a temporary escape from the difficult living conditions in Gaza. less
In this Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018 photo, Palestinians soak their feet in tank stocked with fish at a cafe in Gaza City. The Gaza cafe operator said his business is booming after launching the fish pedicure ... more
Photo: Khalil Hamra, AP
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A Gaza cafe owner says his business is booming after he launched a fish pedicure service in the beleaguered Gaza Strip.
A 30-minute session costs about $8 — a hefty sum in the impoverished coastal enclave. But Mahmoud Othman has had dozens of customers and people seem willing to pay for a temporary escape from difficult living conditions in the Palestinian territory.
After getting Israeli approval, he imported hundreds of small freshwater fish nicknamed "doctor fish" and added a fish spa section to his hookah bar and cafe.
The fish, which feed off the top layers of dead skin of the feet, are used in spas as a peeling method for years around the world.
Among the benefits, Othman believes the treatment "helps the body get rid of negative energy."