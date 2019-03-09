Ebola treatment center in Congo is attacked again; 1 dead

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Assailants have again attacked an Ebola treatment center in the heart of eastern Congo's deadly outbreak, with the mayor reporting one police officer killed.

The Saturday morning attack in Butembo came less than a week after the treatment center reopened following an attack last month that forced aid group Doctors Without Borders to suspend its operations in the city.

The attack occurred hours before the World Health Organization director-general visited the center, which remains open. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus encouraged health workers to continue their fight against the second-deadliest Ebola outbreak in history.

Butembo Mayor Sylvain Kanyamanda says security forces repelled the attackers.

The Doctors Without Borders president has warned that Ebola containment efforts face a "climate of deepening community mistrust" seven months after the outbreak was declared.