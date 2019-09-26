Dutch Supreme Court asked to clarify euthanasia case

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Prosecutors have asked the Netherlands' Supreme Court to clarify legal matters in a landmark euthanasia case, saying they want to lay down clear jurisprudence for the future.

The Public Prosecution Service said Thursday that by instituting so-called "cassation in the interest of the law" proceedings they aim to "gain clarity on how doctors should deal with euthanasia on incapacitated patients" without subjecting a doctor acquitted at trial to a new legal battle.

The retired nursing home doctor was cleared earlier this month by judges in The Hague who ruled that she adhered to all criteria for carrying out legal euthanasia when she administered a fatal dose of drugs to a 74-year-old woman with severe dementia.

The cassation proceedings mean that the doctor's acquittal will not be called into question.