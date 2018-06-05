Detroit-area couple in court over control of frozen embryos

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area woman wants custody over as many as 10 frozen embryos, saying cells from another child could potentially cure her daughter's sickle cell disease.

Gloria Karungi and Ronaldlee Ejalu (ee-ja-LEW') created the embryos, but they never married and are no longer together. Karungi wants to have another child.

Ejalu says he must give his consent to allow the embryos to be used. He's no longer interested. His lawyer says Ejalu doesn't think it's ethical to have a child solely for medical reasons.

An Oakland County judge is holding a hearing Wednesday on Karungi's request to have a guardian appointed to represent the embryos. On June 20, Judge Lisa Langton is holding another hearing about whether she should even have a role in a contract dispute over property.