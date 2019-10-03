Consumer watchdog agency probes Juul and 5 more vaping firms

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government’s consumer watchdog agency is ordering Juul and five other vaping companies to hand over information about how they market e-cigarettes.

The move from the Federal Trade Commission comes amid a nationwide crackdown on e-cigarettes as lawmakers and health authorities try to reverse an explosion of underage vaping.

The agency said Thursday it is scrutinizing vaping sales and promotion, including the use of online influencers.

The government order was also sent to R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, Fontem US, Logic Technology Development, Nu Mark and NJOY.

More than 1 in 4 high school students reported vaping in the past month, according to the latest government survey data.

Juul already faces multiple investigations by Congress, the Food and Drug Administration and several states attorneys general.