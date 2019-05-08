Chinese researchers try brain implants to treat drug addicts

This Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 photo shows a brain scan of a methamphetamine addict with the path of electrodes that doctors at Ruijin Hospital in Shanghai, China implanted to stimulate an area of the brain associated with addiction. Western attempts to push forward with human trials of deep brain stimulation for drug addiction have foundered, even as China has emerged as a hub for this kind of research. But the vast suffering wrought by the U.S. opioid epidemic may be changing the risk-reward calculus. Now, the experimental surgery for addiction is coming to America. less This Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 photo shows a brain scan of a methamphetamine addict with the path of electrodes that doctors at Ruijin Hospital in Shanghai, China implanted to stimulate an area of the brain ... more Photo: Erika Kinetz, AP Photo: Erika Kinetz, AP Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close Chinese researchers try brain implants to treat drug addicts 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

SHANGHAI (AP) — Clinical trials in China using deep brain stimulation or DBS may hold the key to treating drug users, literally with the flip of a switch.

China is emerging as a hub for this research as Western attempts to push forward with human trials have foundered.

The surgery has long been used to treat a number of illnesses such as Parkinson's disease. Critics say using the electronic brain implants for drug addiction, while promising, is risky.

But suffering wrought by the opioid crisis is changing that view. A new human trial of deep brain stimulation for opioid addicts in West Virginia could start as early as June.