Census: Poverty, race play role in whether parents are alive

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — As Mother's Day approaches this Sunday, a new study by the U.S. Census Bureau suggests that the likelihood of having your parents alive as you grow older is linked to poverty, educational attainment, sex and race.

The working paper presented at a conference in March says that fathers tend to die before mothers, and those at the lower end of educational attainment and those experiencing higher rates of poverty are more likely to have a deceased parent in their younger years than others.

The study says blacks tend to experience a parental death earlier in life than people in other racial groups or ethnic backgrounds.

The study came from a socioeconomics survey of 30,000 households, which for the first time asked about parental mortality.