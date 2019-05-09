A growing number of states call porn a public health crisis

PHOENIX (AP) — More than a dozen states have moved to declare pornography a public health crisis, raising concerns among some experts who say the label goes too far and carries its own risks.

The Arizona Senate approved a resolution this week calling for a systemic effort to prevent exposure to porn that's increasingly accessible to younger kids online. At least one legislative chamber has adopted a similar resolution in 15 other states.

The resolution doesn't ban pornography or make other legal changes, but it could signal future action.

Similar declarations have been passed in GOP-controlled states ranging from Tennessee to Montana and been adopted in the Republican Party's national platform.

Others say the public-crisis label is a misguided approach and that it could raise questions about the appropriate role of government.