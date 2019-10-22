Young baker introducing customers to her Sweet Tooth

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — It's a little bit before opening time and Nyeemah Hightower is busy stocking trays with six different kinds of cupcakes, clear jars with five types of cookies and plastic bags with two varieties of pound cake.

Hightower, 22, is the founder, baker, poster and label-maker, accountant and creator of an assortment of different treats she sells at Sweet Tooth, located in the Bart's Drive-In and Beanery on Palisado Avenue.

"I get a little ambitious," Hightower said of the large selection.

The sweet stand, in its second week, is an unexpected, but welcome development in Hightower's determined march to become a successful and famous baker.

The love for baking bit Hightower when she was a small child helping her grandmother bake pies.

"I always knew what I wanted to do," she said.

Along the way she started watching popular TLC television shows Cake Boss and Ace of Cakes and expanded her own baking skills to include cupcakes, cookies and wedding cakes.

By the time Hightower arrived at Windsor High School, she was selling her highly popular Oreo cupcakes in the halls between classes. That lasted until her junior year, when then-principal Russell Sills had to shut her down because of the commotion it caused in the hallways and concerns over students who could be allergic to some of the ingredients.

"Mr. Sills said he was sorry, but told me to keep going," she said.

And Hightower did. Unable to afford the high cost of culinary school, she worked at several bakeries, learning different skills, practices and aspects of the business and incorporating the best ones into her own plans for the future.

About two months ago, while renting bakery space to make her own products, Hightower brought some of her treats to different businesses in Windsor. One of those businesses was Bart's, where she met owner Donald Trinks and asked if he would be willing to put some of them on his counter for sale.

"He walked me right over to this side (of the restaurant) and said, 'what about this?'" said Hightower raising her arms, from behind the counter. "He said, 'Instead of me selling your stuff how about you open a store?' "

There was only one catch: Trinks, who is also the town's mayor, didn't want Hightower to pay any rent.

"We love the idea of a young entrepreneur who needs a place to start," Trinks said, adding that the two have agreed to revisit the issue of rent in a few months. "The only thing we really want is to see her succeed."

This is not the first time Trinks has given someone a start under Bart's roof. In 2012, Trinks met professional eater Jamie "The Bear" McDonald at the restaurant during a chili-dog eating contest to raise money for Super Storm Sandy relief. By the following June, McDonald, who couldn't afford the overhead of opening his own barbecue restaurant, moved into Bart's, where he developed a loyal following that led to him moving on to open several other locations.

"I hope (Bear's) left some luck behind for me," Hightower said.

Eventually, Hightower said, she'd like to move into her own building and begin to franchise the Sweet Tooth name. She'd also like to have her wedding cakes featured in wedding magazine.

For now, though, Hightower is happy with the response. She sold out her first week and had to make a third trip to the bakery to make more cookies, cakes and cupcakes. Among her customers have been fellow students who remember her selling cupcakes in the halls at Windsor High.

"I feel like I'm off to a really good start," she said.

And the principal who had to put her out of business five years ago is delighted for her success.

"She's crazy talented," Sills said.

Online: https://bit.ly/32zza72

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com